TiVo demonstrated a Vestel-made TV running the TiVo OS at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.Video Streaming
Vestel has begun to ship JVC-branded TVs powered by TiVo's OS initially via retailers in the Czech Republic. TiVo expects additional rollouts in Europe amid plan to launch TiVo-based TVs in North America in 2025.
