Finance
Frontier exploring sale of some non-core assets – report
TMT Finance says Frontier has asked Jefferies to explore a sale of the telco's assets in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Frontier serves about 217,000 locations in those states, an analyst estimates.
