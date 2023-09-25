Sponsored By

Finance
Frontier exploring sale of some non-core assets – report

TMT Finance says Frontier has asked Jefferies to explore a sale of the telco's assets in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Frontier serves about 217,000 locations in those states, an analyst estimates.

byJeff Baumgartner
Oct 12, 2023|
3 Min Read
Close up image of the Comcast logo on a building
Cable Technology
Comcast unleashes DOCSIS 4.0 service under 'X-Class Internet' brand
byJeff Baumgartner
Oct 12, 2023
4 Min Read
5G connectivity bars on smartphone display
5G
E-band fit to provide microwave backhaul for years, says Ericsson
byTereza Krásová
Oct 12, 2023
3 Min Read
The FYUZ sign on screen and on stage in Madrid in 2023.
Open RAN
Nobody wins from open RAN except the public clouds
byIain Morris
Oct 12, 2023
7 Min Read
Amazon Corporate Office Building in Sunnyvale, California
Satellite
Amazon wants to provide satellite-based broadband in India
byGagandeep Kaur
Oct 12, 2023
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
Bring Net5.5G to Reality, Inspire New Growth
Oct 11, 2023
3 Min Read
Spectrum rural broadband buildout construction teams at work
Cable Technology
Charter adds Precision OT to supplier roster for network upgrades
Charter adds Precision OT to supplier roster for network upgrades 
Oct 11, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byJeff Baumgartner
A Huawei shop in Beijing with people walking past
Regulatory & Politics
Huawei equipment may be stuck in some US networks indefinitely
Huawei equipment may be stuck in some US networks indefinitely
Oct 11, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byMike Dano
Regulatory politics gavel and scale on books
Broadband
FCC requires most broadband labels by April 2024
FCC requires most broadband labels by April 2024
Oct 11, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byNicole Ferraro
Google Fiber sign hanging off a brick building.
Broadband
Google to offer broadband in Europe, predicts CCS Insight
Google to offer broadband in Europe, predicts CCS Insight
Oct 11, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byTereza Krásová
AT&T CEO John Stankey (right) with Semafor's Gina Chon (left).
Broadband
AT&T CEO calls for USF reform and more spectrum
AT&T CEO calls for USF reform and more spectrum
Oct 10, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byNicole Ferraro
Close up of paper with the words Intellectual Property on it
5G
The wireless industry is drowning in 5G patents
The wireless industry is drowning in 5G patents
Oct 10, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byMike Dano
Charter Communications Spectrum headquarters building in Stamford, Connecticut
Video Streaming
Jodi Robinson, a top digital platforms exec, is leaving Charter
Jodi Robinson, a top digital platforms exec, is leaving Charter
Oct 10, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byJeff Baumgartner
Nokia logo on office building
Optical Networking
Eurobites: Nokia gives Du some 400G backbone
Eurobites: Nokia gives Du some 400G backbone
Oct 10, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byPaul Rainford
Close-up of a semiconductor
Regulatory & Politics
Samsung, SK Hynix get indefinite waiver on export of US chip gear to China
Samsung, SK Hynix get indefinite waiver on export of US chip gear to China
Oct 10, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byGigi Onag
Vodafone's Santiago Tenorio on stage at FYUZ in Madrid
Open RAN
Vodafone to keep Intel in check with Arm server for virtual RAN
Vodafone to keep Intel in check with Arm server for virtual RAN
Oct 10, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byIain Morris
Sponsored Content
Combining automation with real-time measurements in optical networks
Combining automation with real-time measurements in optical networks
Oct 10, 2023
|
3 Min Read
bySterling Perrin
How Broadband Service Providers Can Become the Catalyst for Small Business Growth
Sponsored Content
How Broadband Service Providers Can Become the Catalyst for Small Business Growth
How Broadband Service Providers Can Become the Catalyst for Small Business Growth
Oct 10, 2023
|
1 Min Read
Spectrum stores exterior
Wireless
Charter could retain 75% of Spectrum One promo's free mobile lines
Charter could retain 75% of Spectrum One promo's free mobile lines
Oct 9, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJeff Baumgartner
Regulatory politics gavel and scale on books
Broadband
NTIA breaks with industry on FCC's digital discrimination rules
NTIA breaks with industry on FCC's digital discrimination rules
Oct 9, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byNicole Ferraro
Fiber on a reel
Broadband
NBN Co extends full fiber upgrades to 700,000 premises in Victoria
NBN Co extends full fiber upgrades to 700,000 premises in Victoria
Oct 9, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byGigi Onag
Image of the ATX Networks GigaXtend GS7 1.8GHz Node.
Cable Technology
ATX plots upgrade path to DOCSIS 4.0
ATX plots upgrade path to DOCSIS 4.0
Oct 6, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJeff Baumgartner
Cables on the sea floor
Cable Technology
Subsea cable business seeks to plug its security holes
Subsea cable business seeks to plug its security holes
Oct 6, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byRobert Clark
Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: Utopia Fiber connects its 16th city
The Buildout: Utopia Fiber connects its 16th city
Oct 6, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byNicole Ferraro
Court gavel resting on a pile of money
Regulatory & Politics
Comcast adds Entropic to MaxLinear lawsuit
Comcast adds Entropic to MaxLinear lawsuit
Oct 6, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJeff Baumgartner
Skyline of Mumbai, India
Optical Networking
India too expensive for telecom gear makers – TRAI
India too expensive for telecom gear makers – TRAI
Oct 6, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byGagandeep Kaur
Applied Optoelectronics AOI logo shown on a computer screen through a magnifying glass
Cable Technology
AOI adds smarts to cable amps with 'QuantumLink'
AOI adds smarts to cable amps with 'QuantumLink'
Oct 5, 2023
|
3 Min Read
AT&T store sign in New York
Video Streaming
AT&T pondering future of DirecTV stake – report
AT&T pondering future of DirecTV stake – report
Oct 5, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byJeff Baumgartner
Online offline sign in a field
Broadband
ACA Connects concerned about BEAD's 'middle class affordability' requirement
ACA Connects concerned about BEAD's 'middle class affordability' requirement
Oct 5, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byNicole Ferraro
Image of the Xumo Stream Box and associated voice remote.
Video Streaming
Xumo starts to roll new 'Stream Box' to Charter subs
Xumo starts to roll new 'Stream Box' to Charter subs
Oct 4, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJeff Baumgartner
Light offers three plans for its Light Phone II.
Broadband
Light plots expansion with 'minimalist' phone
Light plots expansion with 'minimalist' phone
Oct 4, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byMike Dano
Mergers and acquisition concept with consultant touching icons of puzzle pieces representing the merging of two companies or joint venture.
Cable Technology
Vantiva the right 'consolidator' in fragmented CPE market, CEO says
Vantiva the right 'consolidator' in fragmented CPE market, CEO says
Oct 4, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJeff Baumgartner
Subsea cables on ocean floor
Cable Technology
NEC completes Indonesia's new subsea cable system
NEC completes Indonesia's new subsea cable system
Oct 4, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byGigi Onag
Close-up of Intel processor
Semiconductors
Intel spins off FPGAs to focus on core chips and foundries
Intel spins off FPGAs to focus on core chips and foundries
Oct 4, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byIain Morris
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
Verizon's campaign for Visible service with Jason Alexander targets Metro by T-Mobile
Verizon's campaign for Visible service with Jason Alexander targets Metro by T-Mobile
Oct 4, 2023
|
1 Min Read
5G
Delivering on the Demand for Spectral Efficiency
Delivering on the Demand for Spectral Efficiency

Oct 6, 2023

IBM's Stephen Rose
AI & Machine Learning
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom
IBM pushes watsonx's AI smarts into telecom

Oct 4, 2023

5G
Connecting with Syniverse, "the world's most connected company"® at MWC Las Vegas 2023
Connecting with Syniverse, “the world’s most connected company”® at MWC Las Vegas 2023

Oct 2, 2023

Boingo's Mike Zeto talks about the company's new innovation center in front of a wall of monitors.
Customer Experience
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out

Sep 28, 2023

Two badly dressed men stand in front of a window that won't open.
Open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN

Sep 28, 2023

