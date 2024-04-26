The Buildout: Spectrum lights up more RDOF regions

United Communications, a subsidiary of Middle Tennessee Electric, will expand its fiber infrastructure build plans in Williamson County, Tennessee, to reach nearly 8,000 underserved locations, an increase from its initial plan to reach 2,800 locations. Funding for the initial 2,800 locations comes from $14 million in grants awarded through the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund in late 2022. An additional $6 million was contributed by the county and United Communications, and United said it is increasing its investment to reach the additional locations. According to a press release, the first Williamson customers will get service in May 2024, with installations continuing throughout 2025.