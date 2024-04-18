Netflix subscriber growth blew out estimates again, as the streaming giant added 9.33 million subs in Q1 2024, ending the period with 269.60 million paid subs worldwide. But some analysts wonder if such growth is sustainable.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

April 18, 2024

3 Min Read
Netflix headquarters building in Los Angeles(Source: Netflix)

Netflix added 9.3 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2024, ending the period with nearly 270 million total. Netflix's growth in the period beat expectations, but some industry watchers wonder if the company's subscriber success is sustainable for the longer term.

The company paired the quarter's sub growth with Q1 revenues of $9.37 billion, up 14.8% versus the year-ago quarter.

The quarter was solid, but some analysts aren't yet ready to take a plunge on the stock, which was down 6.5% in Friday morning trading.

MoffettNathanson, for example, kept its "neutral" rating and a $500 price target on the stock. MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson wondered in a research note (registration required) if Netflix's current subscriber growth can keep the pace. Questions about that are "heightened" in the wake of Netflix's announcement that the company will stop providing subscriber and average revenue per member metrics at the end of this year.

"Embedded within that is both the question of how much the company's recent reacceleration has been a password-sharing crackdown-driven pull forward, as well as the question of how many monetizable password sharers are left," Nathanson wrote. "While one might be able to come to different answers to these questions, we do believe the lowest hanging fruit has already been captured."

Netflix outlined two priorities in its Q1 investor letter (PDF): to scale its subscriber base further and to build out its advertising business.

Netflix said its ads membership jumped 65% in the quarter, with over 40% of all new signups taking the company's less expensive ad-supported plan. Netflix launched its ads tier in November 2022. Netflix is also expanding further into live-streamed events, including this summer's matchup between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. Its exclusive coverage of WWE's "Raw" will start in January 2025.

The company believes it has lots of runway left, estimating that its share of TV viewing is still less than 10% across the countries in which it operates.

Subscriber estimates rise

Netflix's results arrive a day after MoffettNathanson upped its subscriber estimates for the streaming service. MoffettNathanson now expects Netflix to add 23 million subs worldwide for full-year 2024 and end the year with 283.3 million – up from the consensus estimate of 281.8 million.

MoffettNathanson also pointed to Netflix's dominance in the streaming market – from a usage perspective – following new data from Nielsen. YouTube is still the clear leader in that category, but Netflix outperforms other premium streaming services, such as Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, by a wide margin.

Minutes_streamed_by_platform_in_q1_2024.jpg

One potential area of concern is Netflix's penetration of pay-TV subscribers, which is now at 61%, down from a high-water mark of 67% in 2022.

"Does this mean that Netflix has run out of room to grow among the 48 million households still subscribing to the 8 largest MVPDs tracked by Nielsen? Likely yes, though that means far less today than it did a few years ago given the diminished share of total American households this group today represents," Nathanson explained in a research note (registration required).

Speaking on yesterday's earnings call, Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters said internal data shows that the company's crackdown on password-sharing has not negatively impacted viewership on the service, which remains "steady."

"That’s a pretty good sign that our engagement is holding up, and it sort of cuts through the noise around paid sharing," he said.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

3D illustration. Security padlock being broken for unauthorized access by computer hackers. LED screen being destroyed pixel by pixel.
Security
With $61M warchest, MVNO Cape to target security
With $61M warchest, MVNO Cape to target security

Apr 19, 2024

Security breach, system hacked alert with red broken padlock icon
Security
Frontier: We were probably hacked
Frontier: We were probably hacked

Apr 19, 2024

Matt Strauss and Dan Rayburn at NAB's Streaming Summit on April 16, 2024.
Video Streaming
Mixing ad and subscription dollars critical to the streaming model, NBCU's Strauss says
Mixing ad and subscription dollars critical to the streaming model, NBCU's Strauss says

Apr 19, 2024

Heineken and Bodega teamed up to develop The Boring Phone.
Smartphones & Devices
Dumb phones start to get real dumb
Dumb phones start to get real dumb

Apr 19, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

5G
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Digital Transformation
Partner Content – What are the success factors for Ethio Telecom’s rapid digital transformation?
Partner Content – What are the success factors for Ethio Telecom’s rapid digital transformation?
5G
Partner Content - After 5G Success, e& Looks To 5G-Advanced For Continued Growth
Partner Content - After 5G Success, e& Looks To 5G-Advanced For Continued Growth