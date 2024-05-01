Fubo's fight with Warner Bros. Discovery intensifies

Fubo, a sports-focused streaming TV service, has dropped several Warner Bros. Discovery channels, including Discovery, amid claims that WBD wants 'above-market rates' and has refused to license sports content separately.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

May 1, 2024

2 Min Read
ock em Sock em Robots classic game by Mattel with boxing gloves in background
(Ken Howard/Alamy Stock Photo)

Fubo, the sports-focused streaming television service, is dropping several Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) channels amid a carriage dispute. That dust up also takes shape as Fubo fights a plan by WBD, Disney and Fox to develop and launch a sports streaming service.

Fubo said Tuesday it has attempted and failed to renew carriage of WBD channels, including Discovery, HGTV, Food Network and TLC, causing those networks to drop from the streaming service's lineup on Tuesday (April 30) afternoon. Fubo said it also has sought to secure rights for WBD's stable of Turner networks with sports programming – TNT TBS and truTV – but said those efforts have also fallen short.

Fubo said it has offered market rates for that programming, but claims WBD has refused to provide a counteroffering, instead insisting on continuing to offer Fubo "above-market rates for its content."

"Fubo views Warner Brothers Discovery's refusal to engage in good faith negotiations as another example of its abuse of massive market power that ultimately limits consumer choice," Fubo said in a statement.

In response, WBD told Variety that "[w]e have been and remain ready and willing to work diligently with Fubo to reach a fair market agreement. We proposed an extension of our current agreement, with no changes or price increases, that would allow Fubo to continue carrying these networks, and it is unfortunate that Fubo has decided to alienate their own customers in this way."

WBD-Disney-Fox sports streaming service looms

This impasse arises amid a proposed joint venture of WBD, Disney and Fox that's focused on developing a sports-focused streaming package that's expected to launch this fall and feature more than a dozen channels and ESPN+. The JV has not announced expected pricing, but some analysts expect it to cost around $40 per month.

But the proposed JV is catching plenty of heat. Fubo filed an antitrust lawsuit, alleging that the JV could harm competition and raise consumer prices. Bloomberg reported in February that the US Department of Justice intends to review the JV in order to determine its potential harm on consumers, other media companies and sports leagues. Last month, a pair of US government representatives asked the CEOs of the JV members – Disney's Bob Iger, Fox's Lachlan Murdoch and WBD's David Zaslav – to answer a laundry list of questions about the venture. They set a deadline to receive answers by April 30, 2024.  

"Warner Bros. Discovery has also denied our customers the choice of subscribing to their Turner sports content separately from Discovery content through a more affordable skinny sports bundle," Fubo said in its Tuesday statement. "Yet Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that it plans to make this must-have content available in its forthcoming sports streaming joint venture with The Walt Disney Company and FOX Corp."

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

rocket ship turbo boost
Customer Experience
AT&T to offer 'Turbo' boost for $7/month
AT&T to offer 'Turbo' boost for $7/month

May 1, 2024

Gold colored fiber optic illustration
FTTX
Lumen considers 'all possible arrangements' for fiber biz
Lumen considers 'all possible arrangements' for fiber biz

May 1, 2024

Money printing machine printing 100 dollar banknotes.
Cable Technology
Comcast and Charter represented nearly half of Harmonic's take in Q1
Comcast and Charter represented nearly half of Harmonic's take in Q1

May 1, 2024

Group of five people holding smartphones.
Business Transformation
RiPSIM learns to be flexible in courting operators
RiPSIM learns to be flexible in courting operators

May 1, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Optical Networking
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
5G
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network