Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange works with UN on secondhand device market in Egypt; BT's musicMagpie deal doesn't fly; the return of Max Schrems.

byPaul Rainford
Nov 28, 2023|
3 Min Read
Optus store in an Australian shopping mall.
Singtel's own internet exchange crashed Optus – reportsSingtel's own internet exchange crashed Optus – reports
byRobert Clark
Nov 14, 2023
2 Min Read
Data flowing through cyberspace, cloud computing concept
Deutsche Telekom still favors telco DIY over public cloudsDeutsche Telekom still favors telco DIY over public clouds
byIain Morris
Nov 8, 2023
6 Min Read
BT Tower at night
BT 'on track' to dump Huawei core but still not sold on cloud RANBT 'on track' to dump Huawei core but still not sold on cloud RAN
byIain Morris
Nov 1, 2023
7 Min Read
Illuminated house at night bearing Three's logo
Three UK eyes potential 5G data core shift away from NokiaThree UK eyes potential 5G data core shift away from Nokia
byIain Morris
Oct 26, 2023
5 Min Read
Börje Ekholm, Ericsson's CEO
Ericsson sees no 'meaningful' network API sales till 2025 as shares tankEricsson sees no 'meaningful' network APIs sales till 2025 as shares tank
byIain Morris
Oct 17, 2023
5 Min Read
Fluffy clouds in a blue sky
Telco cloudification poses a huge systemic risk
Oct 13, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byIain Morris
Huawei logo sign at event
Millions of Brits are still on a Huawei core as government ban looms
Oct 3, 2023
|
7 Min Read
byIain Morris
Abstract image of blocks
Ericsson, DT tie-up won't quell doubts about network APIs
Sep 21, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byIain Morris
(Source: Mavenir)
Mavenir's mobile core business hits the skids
Aug 30, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byMike Dano
Cisco swoops for Norway's WG2, worth $150M, in 5G core move
Cisco swoops for Norway's WG2, worth $150M, in 5G core move
Aug 11, 2023
|
6 Min Read
byIain Morris
The inside story of UScellular's move to standalone 5G
The inside story of UScellular's move to standalone 5G
Jul 25, 2023
|
6 Min Read
byMike Dano
US government warns on network slicing security
US government warns on network slicing security
Jul 20, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byMike Dano
With Seattle deployment, Ballast hopes for private wireless maturation
With Seattle deployment, Ballast hopes for private wireless maturation
Jul 17, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byMike Dano
Nokia makes big bet on Red Hat, transferring 350 employees to it
Nokia makes big bet on Red Hat, transferring 350 employees to it
Jun 29, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byIain Morris
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023
Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023
May 31, 2023
|
3 Min Read
Voice calling is finally making its way onto 5G
Voice calling is finally making its way onto 5G
May 25, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byMike Dano
Verizon Business CEO on private 5G: 'Next year, we're going full throttle'
Verizon Business CEO on private 5G: 'Next year, we're going full throttle'
May 22, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byRob Pegoraro
Omdia: Apple ranked the largest mobile PC display purchaser throughout 2022
Omdia: Apple ranked the largest mobile PC display purchaser throughout 2022
Apr 19, 2023
|
2 Min Read
Verizon hints at network slices for public safety
Verizon hints at network slices for public safety
Apr 18, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byMike Dano
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers
Apr 12, 2023
|
5 Min Read
Huawei Software Drives Digital Service Innovation for Financial Inclusion
Sponsored Content
Huawei Software Drives Digital Service Innovation for Financial Inclusion
Apr 11, 2023
Huawei DQ ODN Solution Won the All-Optical Deployment Solution Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews
Huawei DQ ODN Solution Won the All-Optical Deployment Solution Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews
Mar 17, 2023
|
3 Min Read
Huawei FTTR Solution Won the FTTx Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews
Huawei FTTR Solution Won the FTTx Innovation Award at the Lightwave Innovation Reviews
Mar 17, 2023
|
3 Min Read
Huawei RuralLink Wins GSMA GLOMO's 'Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets' Award
Huawei RuralLink Wins GSMA GLOMO's 'Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets' Award
Mar 1, 2023
|
3 Min Read
Huawei FDD Beamforming Series Win GSMA GLOMO's 'Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough' Award
Huawei FDD Beamforming Series Win GSMA GLOMO's 'Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough' Award
Mar 1, 2023
|
3 Min Read
Huawei MetaAAU Wins GSMA GLOMO's 'Best Mobile Network Infrastructure' Award
Huawei MetaAAU Wins GSMA GLOMO's 'Best Mobile Network Infrastructure' Award
Mar 1, 2023
|
3 Min Read
Guangzhou Metro Group, China Mobile Guangzhou Branch and ZTE win “Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Economy” at the 2023 GLOMO Awards
Guangzhou Metro Group, China Mobile Guangzhou Branch and ZTE win “Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Economy” at the 2023 GLOMO Awards
Mar 1, 2023
|
3 Min Read
How Cisco converged T-Mobile's 5G and 4G cores
How Cisco converged T-Mobile's 5G and 4G cores
Feb 14, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byMike Dano
Chinese telcos relish their new role at core of digital economy
Chinese telcos relish their new role at core of digital economy
Jan 24, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byRobert Clark
Eurobites: Telia flags up impairment charges as headwinds bite
Eurobites: Telia flags up impairment charges as headwinds bite
Jan 23, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byPaul Rainford
Standalone 5G progress remains 'a disappointment'
Standalone 5G progress remains 'a disappointment'
Jan 18, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byMike Dano
Verizon's product development chief prepares for network slicing
Verizon's product development chief prepares for network slicing
Jan 11, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byMike Dano
Build your own network with Nokia Core SaaS
Build your own network with Nokia Core SaaS
Dec 13, 2022
Dell'Oro: Mobile Core Network market declines again in 3Q 2022
Dell'Oro: Mobile Core Network market declines again in 3Q 2022
Nov 29, 2022
|
1 Min Read

Latest News

Close-up of Nokia headquarters in Espoo, Finland
Rumor: AT&T may dump Nokia
Dec 1, 2023

Gary Winnick
Winnick's death puts WCO's fight against T-Mobile in limbo
Dec 1, 2023

Remote being pointed to a bank of video screens
Apple and Paramount explore streaming bundle – report
Dec 1, 2023

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
The Buildout: Kansas awards $33.5M, Utopia Fiber connects Cedar Hills
Dec 1, 2023

Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
Upcoming Webinars
Featured Videos

Navigating Challenges and Innovating in the European Telecom Market: A Strategic Message for Revenue Growth and Fiber Development
Dec 1, 2023

Bridging Connectivity Divides: Transformative Narratives from Westminister and the World Broadband Association's Commitment to Broadband Inclusivity
Dec 1, 2023

Broadband: A Catalyst for Economic Growth, Social Inclusion, and Innovation
Nov 30, 2023

Editors' Choice
