Sponsored By

Eurobites: Bouygues upgrades IP core with NokiaEurobites: Bouygues upgrades IP core with Nokia

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Orange works with UN on secondhand device market in Egypt; BT's musicMagpie deal doesn't fly; the return of Max Schrems.

Paul Rainford

November 28, 2023

3 Min Read
Nokia logo on office building
(Source: Nokia)

  • Nokia has got the nod to upgrade Bouygues Telecom's IP core network and expand the capacity of the French operator's security gateway services. Hardware-wise, Nokia will be supplying its 7750 Service Router (SR) platform, which is powered by Nokia's own FP5 routing silicon. (Bouygues is currently on the FP4 platform.)

  • Orange is combining with UN agency UNIDO in an attempt to establish a formalized market for secondhand devices and network/IT equipment in Egypt. As part of the EU-funded program, a device refurbishment center will be set up in 2024 using locally recruited technicians. According to Orange, Egypt's e-waste represents 20% of the total produced by Africa as a whole.

  • BT's exploration of a possible takeover of musicMagpie appears to have crash-landed, with BT deciding not make an offer for the secondhand device seller after all. As City AM reports, musicMagpie said last week that it was in preliminary discussions with BT and Aurelius Group regarding an unlikely-sounding buyout offer. The interest in musicMagpie was thought to be linked to the launch last month by EE, BT's mobile arm, of a new consumer platform, EE ID, through which it hoped to offer a broader range of products, including, it was suggested in some skeptical quarters, fridges and coffee machines.

  • A Vienna-based digital rights group founded by privacy activist Max Schrems has filed a complaint with the Austrian regulator against Meta's paid-for, ad-free subscription service, which Meta last month announced would be available for its Facebook and Instagram users. As Reuters reports, Schrems and his gang, collectively known as NOYB (None of Your Business), believe that the move amounted to users having to pay Meta a fee to ensure privacy, which was a concept of consent they weren't happy with.

  • Arcep, the French communications regulator, is having its remit broadened with the creation of a new data and cloud services unit. The unit's responsibilities will include the regulation of data intermediation service providers (as defined by the European Union's Data Governance Act) and what Arcep calls the "unlocking" of cloud services in terms of interoperability and data portability.

  • Well, waddya know? Kids feel comfortable using generative AI. Of course they do. This is the headline finding of new research from UK communications regulator Ofcom, which discovered that four in five teenagers aged 13-17 now use generative AI tools and services, with a significant minority of those aged 7-12 also giving them a go. Snapchat My AI is apparently the platform of choice for most teenagers, with teenage girls its most avid users. Those aged 16 and above – and particularly the boys – tend to for boring old ChatGPT.

  • Now in an industry awash with PR stunts that often don't even make any sense, here's a good bit of corporate publicity that actually helps people in need: Giffgaff, O2's youth-oriented, pay-as-you-go MVNO offshoot, is providing vendors of the Big Issue (a homelessness charity magazine sold on the streets by vendors who get to keep 50% of the cover price) with refurbished phones equipped with NFC technology that allows them to take cashless payments without the need for an additional card reader.

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Rows of clouds in sunset
2G/3G/4G
More 2G and 3G shutdowns loom in the US
More 2G and 3G shutdowns loom in the US

Nov 28, 2023

Verizon networking chief Joe Russo
The Edge Network
Verizon's new network chief cool toward small cells
Verizon's new network chief cool toward small cells

Nov 28, 2023

Amazon has adapted the Amazon Fire TV Cube hardware to function as a thin client computer connected to AWS
Cloud
Amazon recasts Fire TV Cube as thin client PC for enterprises
Amazon recasts Fire TV Cube as thin client PC for enterprises

Nov 28, 2023

The White House
Open RAN
Universities, consortiums and Parallel Wireless score open RAN funding
Universities, consortiums and Parallel Wireless score open RAN funding

Nov 28, 2023

Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Broadband
Intel Partners with Vodafone to Transform the Broadband Network
Intel Partners with Vodafone to Transform the Broadband Network

Nov 28, 2023

5G
ZTE showcases latest 5G developments with partners and customers to embrace the digital nexus
ZTE showcases latest 5G developments with partners and customers to embrace the digital nexus

Nov 27, 2023

5G
Deterministic 5G Private Network Empowering Intelligent Manufacturing
Deterministic 5G Private Network Empowering Intelligent Manufacturing

Nov 20, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News