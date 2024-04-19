Debut of the new Pura 70 series shows Huawei is fully confident in 5G handset chip supply.

Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

April 19, 2024

2 Min Read
(Source: Huawei)

When Huawei's last flagship smartphone was ready to debut just eight months ago, the Chinese tech giant dropped it online without any fanfare. The Mate series, as we now know, was Huawei's breakthrough 5G-level product powered by its homegrown 7nm chip in defiance of US sanctions and expectations.

Huawei showed much less reticence about its latest flagship, the Pura 70, which launched Thursday in a blaze of publicity.

The arrival of the Pura series, initially retailing at between 6,500 and 10,000 Chinese yuan (US$898 and $1,381), tells us last year's breakthrough was no fluke and dispels doubts that Huawei and manufacturing partner SMIC won't be able to maintain the supply of the advanced chips.

At the time it was kneecapped by US sanctions five years ago, Huawei's handset business was flying, having grown revenue nearly threefold in four years. It shipped 240 million units in 2019 to become one of the world's top five handset brands, raking in RMB483 billion ($66.7 billion) and accounting for 54% of Huawei's total revenue.

Now handsets look set to become a growth engine again. Boosted by the Mate 60 launch, Huawei's consumer device revenue grew 17% last year. Unit shipments in the first six weeks of 2024 were up 64% over 2023, says Counterpoint.

HarmonyOS a priority

Still, for all its importance, Pura did not feature at all at the Huawei analyst summit Wednesday, which took place a day ahead of the device launch. Instead, the biggest talking point was another big part of Huawei's global device strategy, HarmonyOS.

Huawei's current rotating chairman Eric Xu declared that growing the HarmonyOS ecosystem was one of its key objectives in 2024.

Harmony began as an Android-based OS for thin IoT clients, but since US sanctions began it has been progressively developed into a full-featured platform for smartphones, PCs and other devices.

The next upgrade, Harmony Next, due to be commercially available in Q4, will be a definitive fork from Android. It won't support Android apps, which is why Huawei's focus now is on porting the top 5,000 Chinese Android apps to its OS, according to Xu.

He said more than 4,000 of these were already in the process of moving to Harmony.

"This is a massive undertaking, but we have broad support in the industry and from many app developers. Once we have these first 5,000 Android apps – and thousands of other apps – up and running on HarmonyOS, we will have a real HarmonyOS: a third mobile operating system for the world," he said.

After building up HarmonyOS in China, Huawei will expand it to other parts of the world, Xu said.

At end-2023 Harmony was deployed on more than 800 million devices, giving it a 4% global market share and a 16% share in China.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

See more from Robert Clark
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Heineken and Bodega teamed up to develop The Boring Phone.
Smartphones & Devices
Dumb phones start to get real dumb
Dumb phones start to get real dumb

Apr 19, 2024

Buildings in central Brussels, Belgium.
5G
Eurobites: Proximus adds to its 5G spectrum treasure chest
Eurobites: Proximus adds to its 5G spectrum treasure chest

Apr 19, 2024

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: Pennsylvania awards $204M to Verizon, Comcast and others
The Buildout: Pennsylvania awards $204M to Verizon, Comcast and others

Apr 19, 2024

PLDT buidling facade
Broadband
PLDT to expand fiber connections to greenfield areas across the Philippines
PLDT to expand fiber connections to greenfield areas across the Philippines

Apr 19, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

5G
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Digital Transformation
Partner Content – What are the success factors for Ethio Telecom’s rapid digital transformation?
Partner Content – What are the success factors for Ethio Telecom’s rapid digital transformation?
5G
Partner Content - After 5G Success, e& Looks To 5G-Advanced For Continued Growth
Partner Content - After 5G Success, e& Looks To 5G-Advanced For Continued Growth