Ofcom reports 17% of adults in the UK rely solely on a smartphone to get online, rising to roughly three in ten among those from lower-income households. The UK regulator also notes the number of households with no Internet access remains stable at 6%. These statistics are included in its latest media literacy research looking into how people in the country navigate the online universe. Surprisingly, it has found 39% of adults say social media is good for their mental health, up from 35% in 2022. Meanwhile, only 27% of adults feel confident they can tell when something is AI-generated, despite a majority saying they trust human-written content more.