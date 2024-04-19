The state of Pennsylvania awarded $204 million for 53 broadband projects in 42 counties to connect 40,000 locations. Funding was awarded from the state's share of capital project funds from the American Rescue Plan. The grants will be matched with $200 million from the providers. The big winners were Verizon, which picked up over $78.3 million (via subsidiaries Verizon North and Verizon Pennsylvania), and Comcast, which was awarded $51.9 million. Other providers awarded this round include Windstream ($11.9 million) and Frontier ($3.5 million), plus local and regional providers including Zito ($26.3 million) and Armstrong Telecommunications ($12.4 million). Projects must be completed by the end of 2026 and deliver symmetrical speeds of at least 100 Mbit/s upon completion, according to a press release. Pennsylvania is also set to receive $1.16 billion through the federal government's Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.