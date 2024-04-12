Sticking with Michigan, Charter's Spectrum said it launched services in several areas of the state where the company is building out with funding from the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). In Kent County, Michigan, Spectrum is now available for 200 homes and small businesses in previously unserved areas of Courtland, Nelson, Oakfield and Spencer Townships. In Shiawassee County, Michigan, Spectrum launched services for over 350 homes and businesses in Caledonia, Fairfield, Hazelton, New Haven, Rush and Venice Townships. In Montmorency County, Michigan, Spectrum services went live for more than 180 homes and businesses in the townships of Avery and Briley. In Midland County, Michigan, services went live for 175 homes and businesses in Geneva Township. And in Missaukee County, Michigan, Spectrum launched services for 640 homes and businesses in Butterfield, Forest, Norwich, Pioneer and West Branch Townships. Leaving Michigan, but sticking with RDOF-related deployments, Spectrum also launched services for 160 homes and businesses in Johnston County, North Carolina.