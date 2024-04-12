This week in broadband builds: Brightspeed heads to Beaufort County, South Carolina; Surf Internet breaks ground in Michigan; Spectrum launches in multiple RDOF areas; Fidium Fiber expands in Maine – and more.

Nicole Ferraro, Editor, host of 'The Divide' podcast

April 12, 2024

The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking new construction, grants and service launches reaching over 34,000 locations with fiber across the US. Send us your news at [email protected]. Keep up with every installment of The Buildout here.

  • Brightspeed this week announced new construction, service launches and milestones. On the construction front, Brightspeed is starting work to build out a "multi-million-dollar" fiber network in Beaufort County, South Carolina. Permitting is currently underway, and the project is ultimately expected to deliver connectivity to 16,000 homes and businesses. Additionally, Brightspeed completed its first fiber-to-the-tower (FTTT) deployment, delivering fiber connectivity "for one of the nation's largest wireless service providers" serving Johnson City, Tennessee. According to the company, this deployment marks "the first of 2,400 towers across 32 Brightspeed markets in 16 states with expanded capabilities." In a separate announcement this week, Brightspeed said it now passes 1 million customer locations with its fiber network. The company, which launched in 2022 and started delivering fiber in 2023, is backed by funding via Apollo Global Management, which acquired Lumen assets for $7.5 billion. In 2023, Mubadala Investment Company invested $500 million in Brightspeed, taking a minority stake alongside Apollo.

  • Surf Internet announced that it broke ground on two fiber projects in the cities of Cassopolis and Dowagiac, Michigan. According to a press release, Surf Internet is investing $4 million across both projects to deliver service to 3,000 addresses by the end of 2024. Of those locations, 1,100 are in Cassopolis, and nearly 2,000 are in Dowagiac. Construction in Cassopolis is expected to wrap up this fall, with Dowagiac construction slated for completion by the end of 2024. Surf Internet is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, and has funding from DigitalBridge, Bain Capital and Post Road Group.

  • Sticking with Michigan, Charter's Spectrum said it launched services in several areas of the state where the company is building out with funding from the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF). In Kent County, Michigan, Spectrum is now available for 200 homes and small businesses in previously unserved areas of Courtland, Nelson, Oakfield and Spencer Townships. In Shiawassee County, Michigan, Spectrum launched services for over 350 homes and businesses in Caledonia, Fairfield, Hazelton, New Haven, Rush and Venice Townships. In Montmorency County, Michigan, Spectrum services went live for more than 180 homes and businesses in the townships of Avery and Briley. In Midland County, Michigan, services went live for 175 homes and businesses in Geneva Township. And in Missaukee County, Michigan, Spectrum launched services for 640 homes and businesses in Butterfield, Forest, Norwich, Pioneer and West Branch Townships. Leaving Michigan, but sticking with RDOF-related deployments, Spectrum also launched services for 160 homes and businesses in Johnston County, North Carolina.

  • Consolidated's Fidium Fiber launched services for more than 3,000 homes and businesses in the regions of Wilton, Chesterville, Dixfield and Jay, Maine. In a press release, the company said it has grown its fiber footprint in Maine by 45% over the last year, reaching more than 250,000 homes and businesses across the state.

  • GoNetspeed's network is now live for 2,100 homes and businesses in Cromwell, Connecticut. The company started construction on the $2 million network in February of this year. Also this week, GoNetspeed started construction on a $4.8 million fiber buildout to reach 4,800 homes and businesses in Ludlow, Massachusetts. Initial customers will receive service this spring, with construction slated for completion this summer. GoNetspeed is funded by Oak Hill Capital.

  • Great Plains Communications (GPC) said it has started engineering work to expand broadband access in unserved parts of Nebraska. The company was one of four winners in Nebraska's recent $21 million reverse auction (awarded in March) and will receive $3.54 million in state funding for the project to connect 310 unserved households in rural areas of Columbus, Hebron, Kearney, Madison, Mead, Monroe, Nebraska City, Palmer, Seward and Superior. According to a press release, all project areas will be completed in the next four years.

  • Ziply Fiber launched services in parts of Washington and Oregon. In Washington, the company's fiber network is available to serve more than 140 homes and businesses in Custer, and 70 homes and businesses in Latah. Additionally, Ziply Fiber is now available to the first 150 addresses in its Laurel, Washington, buildout, with that network set to serve more than 325 homes and businesses once construction is complete. And over in Oregon, Ziply has started construction to deliver service to more than 2,500 homes and businesses in Baker City. Ziply Fiber is funded by WaveDivision Capital, Searchlight Capital Partners, PSP Investments, BCI and CPP Investments.

