AT&T was selected by Lawrence County, Indiana, to expand its fiber network to 530 rural locations. According to local reporting, AT&T will invest $1.6 million and the county will contribute $950,000 for the project, which is expected to take two years to complete. This latest public-private partnership is the third between AT&T and Lawrence County announced in the last year, and it is in addition to 700 locations in the county for which AT&T received state grant funding. Through those grants and partnerships, AT&T is expected to reach roughly 4,730 locations in Lawrence County.