Irvine, California-based Cityside Fiber has started construction to expand its fiber network into Lake Forest, California, with services expected to launch in spring 2024. The expansion is part of Cityside Fiber's broader buildout in Orange County. The company completed its initial Orange County builds, in Tustin and Dana Point, late last year, and it will also start construction in Mission Viejo this spring. According to a Cityside Fiber spokesperson, the first phase of the Lake Forest project will serve up to 4,600 locations with plans to serve nearly 30,000 locations citywide. And the first phase of the Mission Viejo project will serve as many as 6,900 addresses, with plans to serve up to 32,000 locations citywide. In a press release, the company said it will announce more Orange County cities "later in 2024." Cityside Fiber launched in 2021 and was acquired by SDC Capital Partners in 2023.