The Buildout: Consolidated wins millions in Maine

Surf Internet announced that it connected its first customers to fiber in the communities of Lake Village and Kouts, Indiana. The network build is expected to ultimately deliver service to over 2,000 homes by 2024, with roughly 1,000 to be connected this year, said Surf in a press release. Surf Internet is investing $1 million in the project, in addition to a $600,000 Next Level Connections (NLC) grant it received from the state. Surf Internet also has funding from DigitalBridge, Bain Capital and Post Road Group.