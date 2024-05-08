EchoStar's Dish to try again in postpaid 5G later this year

Dish first launched its Boost Infinite postpaid service at the end of 2022. But 'our initial approach to the market was rushed,' said the company's new CEO, Hamid Akhavan.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

May 8, 2024

4 Min Read
Dish Wireless tower and technician looking up
(Source: Dish)

Officials from EchoStar's Dish Network acknowledged Wednesday that the company's first foray into the postpaid market for 5G services wasn't ideal. And they said the company is preparing to try again later this year.

"Our initial approach to the market was rushed," said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO of EchoStar. EchoStar is now the parent company of Dish Network, which primarily sells 5G in the US under the Boost brand. Akhavan is currently the interim head of Dish's Boost-branded wireless retail business.

During EchoStar's quarterly conference call, Akhavan said Dish initially focused most of its efforts on building an open RAN 5G network and did not spend enough time figuring out how to take that network to market.

"We realize that's a critical part of the business," Akhavan said, explaining that Dish didn't line up sufficient services and support for its early postpaid offering. For example, he said the company in the first quarter of 2024 launched international roaming services for its postpaid service – a capability that should have been available when Dish first launched its postpaid offerings. "We do expect to do a better job" in the future, he said.

Akhavan said Dish will re-enter the US postpaid market for wireless services sometime in the second half of 2024.

Dish first launched its Boost Infinite postpaid service at the end of 2022. The company then began pushing the offering heavily at the end of 2023 with a nationwide advertising campaign coupled with a noteworthy iPhone promotion.

In the US wireless industry, postpaid pricing plans are generally those that customers pay for after they use services. They're different from the prepaid services that customers typically pay for prior to using services. Most of Dish's current 7.3 million wireless customers subscribe to prepaid plans, but postpaid customers are generally considered more valuable.

The financing

EchoStar reported relatively unsurprising first-quarter financial results Wednesday, showing ongoing customer losses in its wireless, satellite and pay-TV businesses.

During the company's quarterly conference call, officials touted EchoStar's efforts to improve its financial efficiency. In recent months, the company has engaged in a ﻿series of layoffs﻿ and other cost-cutting efforts.

"After yet another quarter of cash burn and subscriber losses – all of which were broadly in line with expectations, by the way – there is little reason to believe that EchoStar has a path to remain a long-term going concern," wrote the financial analysts at MoffettNathanson in their summary of EchoStar's first quarter results. "And so, yet again, we are left to ponder EchoStar's salvage value in a liquidation."

Company officials reiterated that EchoStar is a "going concern" and that the company will need more money by November to meet its debt obligations.

"We continue to work on a number of avenues," Akhavan said of EchoStar's fund-raising efforts. He described that process as "complex and delicate" and said it "demands confidentiality."

The situation is complex enough that some of Dish's bondholders recently sued the company. Dish said it would "vigorously" defend itself in court.

"Ultimately, the most likely outcome is a negotiated settlement with bondholders that lowers debt outstanding, pushes out maturities, and puts new cash on the balance sheet," speculated the financial analysts with New Street Research in a note to investors Wednesday.

The 5G network

In Dish's 5G business specifically, company officials said there are now "hundreds of thousands" of customers on the company's open RAN 5G network. That network covers roughly 70% of the US population, or 240 million people.

The remainder of Dish's 7.3 million wireless customers sit on the networks of the company's two MVNO partners: T-Mobile and AT&T.

However, Dish's John Swieringa said the company is working to migrate more customers onto its own 5G network. He explained that five out of every 10 devices Dish activated during the first quarter were capable of connecting to the company's 5G network; three of those five devices were directly connected to Dish's 5G network.

"We're focused on loading the network," he said. But he declined to provide further details, such as the amount of data traveling over Dish's network.

Interestingly, Dish, for the first time, reported the quarterly service revenues it derived from its 5G network. The amount? $4,000.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Network X Americas logo
6G
Next-gen wireless at Network X Americas
Next-gen wireless at Network X Americas

May 8, 2024

Tesla car at electric vehicle charging station in Brooklyn, NY
Private Networks
Tesla boasts of private 5G deployment and global rollout plans
Tesla boasts of private 5G deployment and global rollout plans

May 8, 2024

US congress building in Washington DC
Regulatory & Politics
CTIA's 5G summit sees renewed pleas for FCC's spectrum authority
CTIA's 5G summit sees renewed pleas for FCC's spectrum authority

May 8, 2024

SKT stand at a trade show.
Finance
SKT Q1 flat despite AI-inspired cloud and data center surge
SKT Q1 flat despite AI-inspired cloud and data center surge

May 8, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Optical Networking
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas