Dish and Hughes aim to 'super-serve the rural market' with satellite TV/broadband bundle

Dish Network and Hughes Network Systems – companies that are now part of EchoStar – have introduced a discounted satellite service bundle focused on the rural market that pairs Dish's pay-TV offering with Hughes' broadband service.

New customers who bundle Dish TV with the Hughesnet Internet service will receive a $10 per month discount ($5 off each service) for as long as they stay subscribed to the bundle. Dish and Hughes are also offering a two-year price lock on the combo.

The bundle, also available in non-rural US areas, marks the first joint offer from Dish and EchoStar/Hughes since they closed their merger in January 2024.

In addition to enabling a standard double-play service bundle, the EchoStar-Dish merger gives the company "an opportunity to super-serve the rural market," said Gary Schanman, executive vice president and group president of Dish Video Services.

Schanman noted that Dish and Hughes have been doing some cross-selling prior to the launch of the new bundle, which was introduced in tandem with the company's retailer summit in Las Vegas.

In Q1, about 10% of Hughes sales came through a Dish cross-sell. "We knew the potential there," Schanman said.

Focus on integration

The companies are also working on ways to more tightly integrate the newly bundled services, starting with account management capabilities.

For instance, Dish's new Android TV-based Hopper+ interface for video receivers, which ties together access to live TV, DVR recordings, video-on-demand content and streaming apps, is being optimized to work with Wi-Fi 6 and the Hughes satellite network. Schanman noted that a module is being built to enable customers to tap into Hopper+ to identify the quality of the satellite connection they are getting.

Other integrated customer care capabilities, including voice-enabled customer care, are in the works, likely to be introduced next year.

"Overall, we are making sure that the Hopper streaming capabilities are tuned very well for the Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and a lot of the smart home features that we're going to build as well," Schanman said.

That work also is coming together following the combination of the Sling TV and Dish teams last year. "As a result, I think we have a much better, higher-powered product team," Schanman said.

He said the company is exploring the idea of bundling Hughes' satellite broadband service with Sling TV, but noted that nothing is in the works at the moment. Notably, Dish introduced a discount for customers who combine Sling TV with Boost Mobile. Dish is also evaluating how Boost can play a broader role in service bundles, Schanman added.

Recent activation of high-powered Jupiter 3 satellite

The new bundle enters the picture about six months after Hughes began to tap into its new, high-capacity Jupiter 3 satellite to fuel a mix of faster (and uncapped) broadband plans that deliver up to 100 Mbit/s downstream.

Following the activation of Jupiter 3, Hughes now offers a set of unlimited data tiers, starting with "Select," a $64.99 per month plan that delivers up to 50 Mbit/s downstream and 100 gigabytes of "priority" data. Priority data delivers the marketed speed, but subs get access to the best possible speeds available at any given time (what Hughes refers to as "standard" data) after they exceed their monthly threshold.

Hughes' Elite tier regularly sells for $79.99 per month for downstream speeds up to 100 Mbit/s and 200 GB of priority data. Its Fusion tier, a hybrid, low-latency offering that mixes satellite and cellular connections, starts at $94.99 per month for downstream speeds of 100 Mbit/s and 200 GB of priority data.

The search for subscribers

The new rural-focused pay-TV/broadband combo also comes about as Dish and EchoStar seek out ways to spur subscriber growth.

In Q1 2024, Dish lost about 213,000 satellite video customers, improved from a loss of 318,000 subs in the year-ago quarter. Dish ended the quarter with 6.25 million satellite TV subs, and 8.17 million with Sling TV subs included.

EchoStar/Hughes shed about 26,000 broadband subs in Q1, improving on a year-ago loss of 51,000. EchoStar, which ended the quarter with 978,000 broadband subs, attributed the improvement to increased demand for new satellite service plans following the activation of the Jupiter 3 bird.

ACP pressure

The discounted combo focused on US rural markets coincidentally launches amid the likely demise of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). A planned Senate Commerce Committee markup of legislation set for Thursday that was to include funding for the ACP was canceled.

"We don't think the effort is dead, but the already difficult odds get lower as time passes, the prospect of legislation reaching the Senate or House floor fades and the ISPs and recipients adjust to the new realities of no ACP funding," Blair Levin, policy analyst at New Street Research, explained in a research note issued Thursday.