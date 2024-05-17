The Buildout: Focus launches GREAT service, Vexus Fiber 'certifies' parts of Texas

Comporium announced progress on its fiber buildout projects in York County and Saluda County, South Carolina. In York County, the company built out two miles of fiber in two rural areas over the past eight months to reach an additional 44 addresses. The $165,000 project combined funding from the American Rescue Plan and private investment from Comporium. In Saluda County, Comporium invested $155,000 to build out three miles of fiber to reach 58 addresses in south Ridge Spring. According to a press release, the company has started a second phase of expansion work in the Ridge Spring area, with customers expected to get connected in the next month.