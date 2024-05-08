Tesla boasts of private 5G deployment and global rollout plans

In a new social media post, Tesla officials tout the company's speedy private wireless 5G network at its Berlin manufacturing facility. But details on the operation are scarce.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

May 8, 2024

2 Min Read
Tesla car at electric vehicle charging station in Brooklyn, NY
(Source: Randy Duchaine/Alamy Stock Photo)

Carmaker Tesla said it has constructed a private 5G network at its factory in Berlin, and that it plans to deploy the technology globally.

The company disclosed the news in a post to social media. In a video, Tesla officials at the company's "gigafactory" in Berlin said the network there supports speedy, low-latency connections and can work indoors and outdoors. That outdoor coverage is critical, according to the company, because it allows Tesla to update hundreds of cars outside without needing to run fiber and power to outdoor locations.

However, details of the deployment – such as the network's vendors, spectrum and operational parameters – are not clear. Tesla does not employ a public relations department and generally does not respond to questions from the media.

Tesla's interest in private 5G does not come as a surprise. As Light Reading previously reported, recent job postings to the company's website hinted at interest in a private wireless network to "understand current and future connectivity requirements of Tesla vehicles and Optimus for on premise use cases like in manufacturing shopfloors, outdoor areas, and R&D labs."

Further, recent reports have hinted at Jio's interest in building a private 5G network in a Tesla plant in India. Tesla has also engaged in recent litigation around 5G patents.

Related:Tesla eyes private 5G networks

For its part though, Tesla is embarking on a major cost-cutting initiative amid a sharp decline in demand for its electric cars. Reports indicate layoffs may affect up to 10% of the automaker's workforce.

To be clear, Tesla isn't the only automaker interested in using a private 5G network to connect elements in its manufacturing facilities. For example, Mercedes-Benz Cars said it worked with Telefónica Deutschland and Ericsson to build a 5G network for automobile production in its "Factory 56" in Sindelfingen, Germany. Separately, Ford said it worked with Vodafone on similar efforts in the UK.

Broadly, though, the private wireless networking opportunity globally hasn't developed as quickly as many companies had hoped.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Dish Wireless tower and technician looking up
Open RAN
EchoStar's Dish to try again in postpaid 5G later this year
EchoStar's Dish to try again in postpaid 5G later this year

May 8, 2024

Network X Americas logo
6G
Next-gen wireless at Network X Americas
Next-gen wireless at Network X Americas

May 8, 2024

US congress building in Washington DC
Regulatory & Politics
CTIA's 5G summit sees renewed pleas for FCC's spectrum authority
CTIA's 5G summit sees renewed pleas for FCC's spectrum authority

May 8, 2024

SKT stand at a trade show.
Finance
SKT Q1 flat despite AI-inspired cloud and data center surge
SKT Q1 flat despite AI-inspired cloud and data center surge

May 8, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Optical Networking
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas