A new job posting from automaker Tesla hints at the company's interest in a 'private 5G protocol stack' that would provide 'ultra-reliability and high data rates.' It also mentions technologies including eSIM, CBRS and SA 5G.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

March 26, 2024

2 Min Read
Tesla is also developing a human-shaped robot called Optimus.
Tesla is also developing a human-shaped robot called Optimus.(Source: Tesla)

A new job posting suggests carmaker Tesla is developing a private 5G network for its vehicles and Optimus robots.

In a posting on the company's website, Tesla said it's hiring a Cellular Systems Integration Engineer to "understand current and future connectivity requirements of Tesla vehicles and Optimus for on premise use cases like in manufacturing shopfloors, outdoor areas, and R&D labs."

The job posting also hints at "Tesla's private 5G protocol stack" that is intended to provide "ultra-reliability and high data rates ... with any private cellular infrastructure vendor and deployment model globally." It also mentions technologies including eSIM, LTE, CBRS and SA 5G.

Tesla officials didn't immediately respond to questions from Light Reading about the posting. But the company's apparent interest in the topic doesn't come as a total surprise based on recent reports of Jio's interest in building a private 5G network in a Tesla plant in India. And of Tesla's recent litigation around 5G patents.

Further, electric vehicles aren't Tesla's only line of business. The company is also developing a human-shaped robot called Optimus that could be used in a variety of scenarios, including warehouse operations. Presumably such robots might be controlled with a private 5G network.

Tesla's interest in private 5G networks comes at an interesting time. Companies in the global wireless industry have been touting the potential of private wireless 5G networks for years. The prospect of such networks has encouraged a wide variety of companies to jump into the space, from wireless network operators like Verizon to equipment vendors like Ericsson to tech companies like Dell to hyperscale cloud operators like Amazon, not to mention startups like Federated Wireless and Celona.

However, the private wireless networking opportunity hasn't developed as quickly as many companies had hoped.

Nonetheless, players across the world continue to jostle for position in the sector. For example, just this week Cisco announced a new partnership with private wireless player Kajeet, while Boldyn Networks said it would work with the University of Oulu, Oulu University Hospital and Wicoar Technologies to build a private 5G network in a hospital in Europe.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Internet cable and yellow ethernet connector in close up against a colorful background
FTTX
T-Mobile's fiber biz expands to three more markets
T-Mobile's fiber biz expands to three more markets

Mar 26, 2024

3D illustration, abstract background, technology concept. Binary tubes and connections
Cable Technology
Another way cable ops are squeezing more out of their DOCSIS networks
Another way cable ops are squeezing more out of their DOCSIS networks

Mar 26, 2024

China Telecom logo on a sign.
Finance
China Telecom hikes earnings 10% on strong digital growth
China Telecom hikes earnings 10% on strong digital growth

Mar 26, 2024

Smart meter next to a kettle
IOT
Eurobites: Dumb-ass smart meters on the rise in UK
Eurobites: Dumb-ass smart meters on the rise in UK

Mar 26, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
5.5G Intelligent Core Network, Facilitating Network Monetization
5.5G Intelligent Core Network, Facilitating Network Monetization
Sponsored Content
Keys for Achieving Long-Term Broadband Success
Keys for Achieving Long-Term Broadband Success
Mobile Core
Partner Content - Telefonica Takes Voice Communication to the Next Level with 5G New Calling
Partner Content - Telefonica Takes Voice Communication to the Next Level with 5G New Calling