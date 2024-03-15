The state of Wisconsin awarded $43.2 million in broadband grants this week. The funding, most of which came from the state's share of capital projects funding via the American Rescue Plan, will go toward 30 projects to connect 16,000 homes and businesses. Providers will also put up $68.3 million in matching funds. Grants were primarily awarded to local telecom providers and energy cooperatives. East Central Energy, an electric co-op delivering broadband as ECE Fiber, picked up two grants: $4.2 million (the largest single grant awarded) to reach 1,472 locations and $3 million to reach 1,177 locations. ECE Fiber will provide $5.1 million and $3.7 million in matching funds, respectively. Another cooperative, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services, which delivers broadband as SwiftCurrent Connect, picked up three grants ($3.5 million for 1,435 locations, $3.5 million for 1,130 locations and over $973,000 for 165 locations). The provider's total match is $12.6 million. In addition to local providers, Spectrum was awarded $2.9 million (with a $3.5 million match) to reach 857 locations; and AT&T was awarded three smaller grants totaling $2.3 million to reach 4,361 locations. AT&T's match requirement for each location is significantly higher than each of its awards, totaling $18.6 million for all three builds.