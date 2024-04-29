Singtel warns of loss after $2.3B in writedowns

Optus's lower valuation and weaker outlook weigh on parent Singtel as it announces $2.3 billion in write-downs.

Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

April 29, 2024

2 Min Read
Singtel logo on a billboard
(Source: tofino/Alamy Stock Photo)

Singtel has forecast a second-half loss after announcing 3.1 billion Singapore dollars (US$2.3 billion) in write-downs, mostly relating to its Australian unit, Optus.

But a network sharing deal struck by Optus with TPG Telecom will help offset the impact, stipulating net payments to Optus of 1.17 billion Australian dollars (US$768 million) over 11 years.

News of the impairment provisions drove down the Singtel stock by 2.49% on the Singapore exchange Monday. Singtel said the biggest impairment provision was a SG$2 billion ($1.47 billion) goodwill writedown against Optus, whose recovery value "was assessed to be below its carrying value."

"This reflected a range of factors including weaker prospects in the enterprise market, increased cost of capital and the softer macroeconomic outlook in Australia," it said in a filing.

The news also reflects Optus's reputation-shredding recent past, having suffered what has been called one of Australia's biggest ever customer data breaches, as well as a massive nationwide network outage in the space of a little more than a year.

The incidents led to a surge in churn and the departure of CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin. Optus has been headed by interim CEO Michael Venter since November while an executive search is underway.

Steep revenue decline

Singtel also recorded a AU$470 million ($308 million) non-cash impairment on Optus's fixed access network assets in its enterprise business, which had been reporting steep declines in revenue due to churn and price erosion.

It wrote down a further SG$340 million ($249.8 million) against its Asia Pacific cyber security business, which had been hit by weaker corporate spending, and another SG$280 million ($205.8 million) for the Australian arm of IT services NCS due to the higher cost of capital.

Singtel said the impairments would not impact its dividend and that underlying net profit for the year ended March 31 was on track.

The network sharing deal with TPG comes nearly a year after TPG's earlier attempt at a similar scheme with Telstra were struck down by a court last year.

Under the new deal, TPG will gain access to 2,444 Optus mobile sites in regional Australia, while Optus will license some of TPG's spectrum.

TPG said the partnership would extend its 4G coverage from around 400,000 square km to 1 million square km, reaching 98.4% of the population.

It said the new network sharing scheme would likely come into effect next year, subject to regulatory approval. TPG enjoyed a 5.3% share price gain on news of the deal.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

See more from Robert Clark
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

3D illustration, abstract background, technology concept. Binary tubes and connections
Cable Technology
Harmonic lights 'Beacon' to boost cable network performance
Harmonic lights 'Beacon' to boost cable network performance

Apr 29, 2024

Mergers and acquisition concept with consultant touching icons of puzzle pieces representing the merging of two companies or joint venture.
Finance
Things are getting tight for US telecom network operators
Things are getting tight for US telecom network operators

Apr 29, 2024

Court gavel resting on a pile of money.
Broadband
ISP groups renew ACP push as New York mandates $15 broadband
ISP groups renew ACP push as New York mandates $15 broadband

Apr 29, 2024

VMO2 logo on billboard
Regulatory & Politics
Eurobites: VMO2 customers died after digital 'upgrade' compromised their telecare – report
Eurobites: VMO2 customers died after digital 'upgrade' compromised their telecare – report

Apr 29, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Optical Networking
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
5G
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network