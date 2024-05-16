OliverIQ fine-tunes its smart home pitch for broadband operators

Making progress on its CES debut, OliverIQ has developed a pair of business model options for a smart home-as-a-service offering for broadband service providers, which is expected to go live in Q4 2024.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

May 16, 2024

4 Min Read
IoT Internet of Things technology with connected devices exchanging data on network
(Source: NicoElNino/Alamy Stock Photo)

OliverIQ's smart home-as-a-service (SHaaS) platform for broadband service providers is continuing to take shape as the startup prepares to launch its offering commercially in the fourth quarter of 2024.

OliverIQ, a startup that introduced its white-label smart home platform in January at CES in Las Vegas, said it will rely on a pair of business models: fees based on per-service activations and per-router fees.

OliverIQ's activation model will largely be based on revenue sharing, according to company Chief Revenue Officer Glen Mella.

Pricing will be determined by the operator. But Mella anticipates that some ISPs will likely start with a retail price of a smart home product offered under their own branding for less than $10 per month. That amount could fall well below that mark as volumes rise and if ISPs decide to offer a managed smart home service under a subsidy or "freemium" model, Mella noted.

Tied in, the company has developed multiple deployment options. ISP partners can deploy OliverIQ's smart home control platform on their own routers, or use a separate, $99 hardware hub that is outfitted with a wide range of antennas and connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread, Matter and Z-Wave.

"It's got everything under the sun," Mella said of OliverIQ's hub.

OliverIQ controller device

OliverIQ's control hub supports a wide range of IoT connectivity options, including Thread, Matter and Z-Wave. (Source: OliverIQ)

For operators that opt to pair OliverIQ's software with their own routers but lack some of the required IoT radios, OliverIQ has also developed a smaller bridge device. About the size of an AirPod charger case, the adapter plugs into a power outlet and supports multiple radios that can be used to connect to various IoT devices around the home, such as connected doorbells, locks, lights and thermostats.

"There's a lot of different paths into the connected home," Mella said. "We have to just get the software in the home."

That software, which is core to OliverIQ's smart home-as-a-service offering, is designed to make it easy for users to onboard, manage and control their IoT devices, including those from multiple suppliers, through a centralized app. In addition to managing those IoT devices separately, the platform also is capable of performing multiple automated tasks, such as shutting off lights, locking doors and lowering the thermostat when it's time for the homeowner to turn in for the night. A similar set of automated tasks can be set up for when the consumer wakes up or is away from home.

OliverIQ bridge device

OliverIQ's smaller bridge device can extend IoT connectivity options that aren't supported by an ISP's home broadband router. (Source: OliverIQ)

The challenging task OliverIQ is taking on is performing and automating those tasks across a diverse ecosystem of smart home and IoT products. OliverIQ says it has extended support for several IoT products from companies such as Amazon/Ring, Google/Nest, Ecobee, Honeywell, Sonos, Roku, Yale, Lutron and Levitron.  

"It's just the beginning of a growing list," Mella said.

OliverIQ, which offers remote security monitoring through an opt-in/add-on for both business models, is also offering white-labeled 24/7 remote tech support for its ISP partners and their subscribers.

OliverIQ is poised to bring a new (and potentially easier) smart home approach to the market. Some operators, such as Comcast (with Xfinity Home) and Cox Communications (with Cox Homelife), market their own smart home and home security products. Other options include ADT, Alarm.com and Vivent.

Sights set on a Q4 launch

OliverIQ's updated business models emerge as the company makes plans to launch its platform commercially as early as this September.

It's also bringing the SHaaS offering to market as cable operators and other broadband service providers put more emphasis on new services and capabilities they can add to the core service to help drive average revenue per user (ARPU) growth. Service providers are looking for service enhancements that can reduce churn and make the core broadband more "sticky," Mella said.  

Mella said OliverIQ has secured deployment commitments with multiple US ISPs that he can't yet identify, including some that are already in beta trials. Some are regional players with tens of thousands of customers, and others have millions of subs, he added.

OliverIQ, a company led by several former founders of Control4 (a high-end automation company that was sold in 2019 for $680 million), is also starting to engage with ISPs outside the US.

The company hopes to go live with its SHaaS offering by sometime in Q4 2024.

OliverIQ is also exploring SHaaS partnerships in other segments of the market, including homebuilders and large retailers. The company has a pilot program in development with a "major" retailer that has more than 5,000 stores.

"We're in advanced beta stages and planning stages with them," Mella said.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

VEON logo on a smartphone, in front of a laptop showing its website.
Finance
VEON revenues up in Q1 amid growing 4G and digital services user base
VEON revenues up in Q1 amid growing 4G and digital services user base

May 16, 2024

Accenture's Jefferson Wang, AT&T's Cheryl Choy, Dish Network's Eben Albertyn and T-Mobile's Ankur Kapoor.
Open RAN
Hope permeates WIA show, but 5G downturn persists
Hope permeates WIA show, but 5G downturn persists

May 16, 2024

Dutch flag flying over an array of solar panels
Sustainability
Eurobites: KPN signs major solar power deal
Eurobites: KPN signs major solar power deal

May 16, 2024

DT CEO Timotheus Höttges (right) and CFO Christian Illek
5G
DT praises Europe, slams regulator over spectrum proposals
DT praises Europe, slams regulator over spectrum proposals

May 16, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Sponsored Content
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas