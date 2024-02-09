The Buildout: States award over $400M in broadband grants

And finally, Florida awarded nearly $223 million for broadband last Friday. That includes $135 million through the state's Broadband Opportunity Program – for which Florida's legislature approved $400 million for broadband expansion from its share of federal funds via the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program – as well as $86 million in federal funds through the Multipurpose Community Facilities Program. The broadband infrastructure funding will go toward 54 projects, connecting 27,000 unserved locations in 33 counties. The state did not immediately disclose which service providers were awarded funding but has previously given grants to Charter, Comcast and Cox, in addition to local providers.