GoNetspeed ended 2023 and started 2024 with a flurry of ongoing construction and service launches. This week, the company announced that it completed construction on its $1.5 million fiber network in Camden, Maine, bringing service to 2,000 homes and businesses. Also this week, GoNetspeed said it completed construction on its fiber network in Attalla, Alabama. The $2 million privately funded project delivers GoNetspeed's fiber service to 1,800 homes and businesses. Construction began on both projects last fall. Meanwhile, in Connecticut, GoNetspeed announced this week that it will start construction in February 2024 on a $2 million project to bring fiber to 2,100 homes and businesses in the town of Cromwell, with services expected to launch in the spring of 2024. Separately, GoNetspeed also announced recent progress on its fiber networks in North Haven and East Hartford, Connecticut. In North Haven, the company completed its $4.2 million fiber build, bringing connectivity to more than 4,300 homes and businesses. And in East Hartford, where GoNetspeed is investing $2.7 million, initial services are now live, with construction expected to wrap up this coming spring, bringing services to 6,700 homes and businesses. Also in Connecticut, GoNetspeed announced in late December that it started construction on a $3.6 million fiber buildout in Old Saybrook to bring broadband to more than 4,400 homes and businesses. GoNetspeed is building out fiber networks in multiple states with funding from Oak Hill Capital.