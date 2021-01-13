Sign In Register
Cable/Video

ViacomCBS, Sinclair strike new broadcast affiliate deals

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/13/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK & BALTIMORE – ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) and Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) ("Sinclair"), today announced multi-year agreements across 13 CBS network affiliations for Sinclair stations, including four top-50 market affiliates, WKRC in Cincinnati, OH, WPEC in West Palm Beach, FL, WWMT in Grand Rapids, MI and WHP in Harrisburg, PA. The 13 markets combined reach about 5% of the U.S. audience serving nearly six million television households.

Sinclair is one of the largest operators of CBS affiliates, reaching 8% of the U.S. and serving 10 million households spanning 23 markets. Sinclair's CBS affiliates will remain locally available to subscribers of CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.

The agreement consists of renewals for the following CBS affiliates: WRGB in Albany, NY; KBAK in Bakersfield, CA; KFDM in Beaumont, TX; KBOI in Boise, ID; WKRC in Cincinnati, OH; KDBC in El Paso, TX; KVAL in Eugene, OR; WWMT in Grand Rapids, MI; WHP in Harrisburg, PA; KTVL in Medford, OR; KPTH in Sioux City, IA; WPEC in West Palm Beach, FL; and KIMA in Yakima, WA.

ViacomCBS
Sinclair Broadcast Group

