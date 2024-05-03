The Buildout: Tennessee doles out millions for broadband; IQ Fiber live in Gainesville

The state of Tennessee this week awarded $162.7 million in broadband and digital opportunity grants, including $97.2 million for middle- and last-mile broadband infrastructure that will provide access to more than 23,000 locations in 37 counties. Last-mile funding went to Spectrum Southeast ($11 million) and Brightspeed ($6.8 million), as well as ETC Communications ($2 million) and Tennessee Valley Electric Cooperative ($3.6 million). Middle-mile funding went to Newport Utilities ($15.2 million), Ben Lomand Communications ($14.6 million), United Communications ($7.9 million) and Spectrum Southeast ($988,249), among several others. While it wasn't noted in the governor's office press release celebrating the distribution of funds, the state's broadband grant funding comes from the federal government's American Rescue Plan. As further noted in an article about the funding by local publication Heartland Signal, "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) announced a $163 million investment to expand broadband high-speed internet access, using federal money from the American Rescue Plan that he opposed in 2021 ... When Tennessee received billions in federal funding from Democratic-written bills in 2021, Lee said at the time his state 'didn't need it.'" Tennessee will also receive $813.3 million from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.