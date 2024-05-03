DigitalBridge, Crestview make a play for WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest plans to create a committee of independent directors to evaluate a proposal from DigitalBridge Investments and multiple Crestview entities to acquire shares not owned by Crestview for $4.80 per share in cash.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

May 3, 2024

3 Min Read
Laptop computer displaying logo of WideOpenWest
(Source: tofino/Alamy Stock Photo)

WideOpenWest is, once again, in play.

WideOpenWest confirmed Friday that it has received an unsolicited, non-bundling preliminary proposal from DigitalBridge Investments and "various" Crestview entities to purchase all of the outstanding shares of WOW that Crestview does not own for $4.80 per share.

WOW said its board intends to establish a special committee of independent directors to evaluate the proposal from DigitalBridge and Crestview.

WOW shares surged on the announcement – they were up $1.20 (+31.87% each) to $4.99 each in Friday midday trading.

Crestview, WOW's largest shareholder, owns about 38% of WOW.

DigitalBridge is an investment firm focused on a handful of verticals, including data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells and edge infrastructure. It manages an $80 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Companies in DigitalBridge's portfolio include AtlasEdge, Boingo and Zayo, among others. In March, Vertical Bridge (the cell tower division of DigitalBridge) struck a deal to acquire about 220 cell towers from Shentel for $310.3 million.

"We believe that our proposal represents a highly attractive value for the Company's shareholders relative to recent trading," DigitalBridge and the aforementioned Crestview affiliates explained in a May 2 letter to the WOW board of directors. "The $4.80 per share price represents a 32% premium over WOW's closing price as of May 1, 2024 and 44% premium to the Company's 60-day VWAP [volume-weighted average price]."

DigitalBridge's interest in WOW could be considered a surprise given that the company has largely avoided striking residential-focused fiber deals due in part to the threat of overbuilders. About a year ago, DigitalBridge CEO Marc Ganzi predicted there was "pain coming" to the residential fiber market.

More bidders could emerge

Some industry watchers believe the unsolicited offer for WOW could spur more action.

"We think it's possible that other bidders potentially emerge," KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel said in a research note issued today.

The take-out offer from DigitalBridge and Crestview entities enters the picture a couple of years after a report that Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners was in exclusive talks to acquire Colorado-based WOW. That followed an earlier report that WOW was exploring strategic options, including a sale.

The speculation surrounding WOW in 2022 arrived nearly a year after WOW sold off a handful of cable systems for a combined $1.8 billion – it sold its Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, systems to Atlantic Broadband (now Breezeline), and its Chicago; Evansville, Indiana; and Anne Arundel, Maryland, systems to Astound Broadband. WOW currently runs networks passing nearly 2 million customers in parts of Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

In the wake of those deals, WOW embarked on a strategy to build fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks in non-adjacent greenfield areas that had limited broadband competition, including portions of central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina.

During this time, WOW has also moved ahead with a plan to phase out its own pay-TV services in favor of migrating customers to YouTube TV, and launched a mobile service in partnership with Reach.

WideOpenWest execs are scheduled to discuss Q1 2024 results the morning of Tuesday, May 7.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

EchoStar's Dish Network Ryan O'Shea.
Open RAN
EchoStar's Dish finds a new exec to chase enterprises
EchoStar's Dish finds a new exec to chase enterprises

May 3, 2024

Lonely man with face mask using phone during walk on bridge against city in mysterious fog. Gloomy weather in Prague, Czech Republic.
Network Technology
Viavi, spurned again, sees no end to telecom's winter
Viavi, spurned again, sees no end to telecom's winter

May 3, 2024

Frontier Dallas Headquarters
FTTX
Frontier turns a big corner as revenues rise in Q1
Frontier turns a big corner as revenues rise in Q1

May 3, 2024

Network Platforms
Huawei is back, but how long can it last?
Huawei is back, but how long can it last?

May 3, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Optical Networking
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
5G
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network