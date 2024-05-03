Frontier turns a big corner as revenues rise in Q1

Buoyed by 88,000 fiber subscriber additions, Frontier posted year-over-year quarterly revenue growth for the first time since 2015. 'This is a major inflection point for our company,' said President and CEO Nick Jeffery.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

May 3, 2024

4 Min Read
Frontier Dallas Headquarters
(Source: Frontier Communications)

Frontier Communications' turnaround reached an important milestone as the company posted year-over-year quarterly revenue growth for the first time since 2015.

Frontier, which exited bankruptcy in 2021 and embarked on a major fiber network upgrade, posted Q1 2024 revenues of $1.46 billion, a 2% increase versus the year-ago period. That result beat the $1.44 billion expected by analysts. Frontier shares jumped $2.02 (+8.42%) to $26.02 each in Friday morning trading.

"This is a major inflection point for our company," Frontier President and CEO Nick Jeffery declared on today's earnings call.

Frontier's primary focus is a fiber upgrade initiative that is targeting a buildout to 10 million locations. Frontier tacked on another 322,000 fiber passings in Q1, extending its total to 6.8 million and putting it 68% toward its goal. The company reiterated that it is on track to pass an additional 1.3 million locations with fiber for full-year 2024.

Frontier added 88,000 fiber broadband subs in Q1 (85,000 residential and 3,000 business), matching what it added in the year-ago period. Frontier ended Q1 with 2.09 million fiber subs (1.96 million residential and 132,000 business).

Frontier fiber updates from Q1 2024 earnings presentation

(Source: Frontier Communications Q1 2024 earnings presentation)

Jeffery reiterated that the vast majority of Frontier's new fiber customers are coming from cable competitors. "That's where we're winning," he said.

Related:Frontier sparks 'formal and comprehensive review process'

The average revenue per user (ARPU) for Frontier fiber customers reached $65.18, up from $61.44 a year ago. The rise in ARPU was aided by customers taking higher speed tiers (60% of new subs are taking speeds of 1 Gbit/s or higher) and by 50% of new subs purchasing at least one value-added service (such as whole-home Wi-Fi).

The company also ended the period with penetration of fiber passings of 30.7% and 44.9% in its older "base" fiber markets.

Those Q1 fiber adds helped to offset a loss of 57,000 copper subs.

Review process still ongoing

Execs did not have much new to say about a formal review process that is looking into various options, including optimizing Frontier's operations and finances and exploring strategic partnerships, joint ventures, divestitures, mergers and other business combinations. Frontier has delayed its investor day (it originally planned to be held sometime in the second quarter of 2024) until it can obtain more insight from the strategic review.

"That work is going on right now very intensively," Jeffery said of the review.

Some analysts have thoughts on what Frontier might do. New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin speculates that Frontier could move its "Wave 3" assets in a joint venture with a financial partner that looks similar in structure to the Gigapower joint venture formed by AT&T and BlackRock.

Related:Frontier: We were probably hacked

Wave 3 refers to about 5 million locations in Frontier's footprint that are not covered by the current 10 million locations that are tucked into the telco's Wave 1 and Wave 2 footprint. Parts of Wave 3 are deemed to be financially less attractive to build fiber. Chaplin believes a JV focused on the Wave 3 footprint could help Frontier put some certainty on when it can turn free cash flow positive (perhaps by Q3 2026) and remove a "big overhang" for investors that are still on the fence about Frontier.

Updates on mobile, BEAD and the recent cybersecurity incident

Elsewhere, Frontier noted again that it's in no rush to add mobile to the bundle, holding that its resources are better spent on its fiber initiative. But it could quickly change course if customers demand such a bundle from Frontier.

"We've kind of laid the groundwork, but we don't really see it as something we need to do right now," Jeffery said.

Frontier was also asked its position on open networks. Jeffery said Frontier might be open to offering services on open networks in areas that are adjacent to its existing footprint, so long as such opportunities made financial and operational sense.

"It's not likely we'll open our own network to open access because we don't need to," he said. "We're growing healthily, we're growing ARPU, our brand is resonating, we have a great proposition, and we don't need to add anyone else to our network."

Frontier is also preparing to participate in the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, viewing it as a way to expand its addressable market.

Frontier is scaling up a team to pursue the BEAD opportunity and has planning processes underway in a handful of states. But execs stressed that the company will take a disciplined approach and focus BEAD efforts on areas that are relatively close to Frontier's existing operations.

Execs said Frontier does not expect to see any material financial impact from a recent cybersecurity incident.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Laptop computer displaying logo of WideOpenWest
Cable Technology
DigitalBridge, Crestview make a play for WideOpenWest
DigitalBridge, Crestview make a play for WideOpenWest

May 3, 2024

EchoStar's Dish Network Ryan O'Shea.
Open RAN
EchoStar's Dish finds a new exec to chase enterprises
EchoStar's Dish finds a new exec to chase enterprises

May 3, 2024

Lonely man with face mask using phone during walk on bridge against city in mysterious fog. Gloomy weather in Prague, Czech Republic.
Network Technology
Viavi, spurned again, sees no end to telecom's winter
Viavi, spurned again, sees no end to telecom's winter

May 3, 2024

Network Platforms
Huawei is back, but how long can it last?
Huawei is back, but how long can it last?

May 3, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Optical Networking
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
5G
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network