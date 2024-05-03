EchoStar's Dish finds a new exec to chase enterprises

Ryan O'Shea is the new GM of Enterprise Wireless Solutions for EchoStar and its Dish Network operation. O'Shea steps into the role at a tricky time for the company.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

May 3, 2024

2 Min Read
EchoStar's Dish Network Ryan O'Shea.
O'Shea.(Source: Dish Network)

EchoStar's Dish Network has a new executive in charge of selling the company's wireless offerings to enterprises.

"Please join me in welcoming Ryan (RJ) O'Shea to the EchoStar Corporation team!" wrote John Swieringa, president, technology and COO of EchoStar, on social media. "Ryan joins us as SVP & GM Enterprise Wireless Solutions. He'll bring tremendous focus to providing businesses with innovative products and solutions stemming from our worldwide leadership in open RAN and cloud native wireless communications. He will also work across the ecosystem to form go-to-market alliances and technology partnerships."

The appointment is noteworthy considering enterprise sales remain a key element in EchoStar's overall strategy for 5G and satellites.

Indeed, during Dish's analyst event in 2022, the company positioned private wireless networks as the company's biggest enterprise opportunity. At the time, Dish's enterprise chief, Stephen Bye, said the company expects the market to grow to $30 billion by 2025, and he said Dish ought to eventually capture a 20% share there.

But that was before Dish's many troubles. Bye left Dish at the beginning of 2023. Earlier this year – after Dish merged with EchoStar to obtain some much-need funding – the combined company warned that there is "substantial doubt" that it can continue as a going concern.

To be clear, Dish's troubles can be reflected across the wider wireless industry. 5G services haven't generated much additional revenues. Opportunities like private wireless networking haven't yet matured. And that has forced companies like Verizon and AT&T to cut spending and raise pricing. The situation is even more dire for some equipment vendors.

Into this environment steps Ryan O'Shea. According to his LinkedIn profile, O'Shea worked as a VP in Charter Communications' mobile business. Prior to that, he spent around a dozen years at Verizon.

O'Shea will be charged with selling Dish's 5G network – including its 3.5GHz CBRS private wireless networking offerings – to enterprises. He will also be able to leverage EchoStar's satellite services, including the company's Hughes operation.

