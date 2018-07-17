& cplSiteName &

Cato Builds Business Priorities Into SD-WAN

Mitch Wagner
7/23/2018
50%
50%

Cato Networks, which has a distinctive cloud-based, as-a-service approach to SD-WAN, is giving network operators the ability to prioritize traffic based on the identities of individual users, to make networks more more adaptable to what's important to the business.

Unlike other SD-WAN providers, Cato Networks has its own international network, so it controls physical infrastructure as well as software layers. (See Cato Caters to Enterprises Opting Out of Carrier SD-WAN.)

Cato, which was a Leading Lights finalist this year in the category Most Innovative SDN Deployment Strategy (Network/Data Center Operator), is giving network operators new optimization tools with identity-aware routing, introduced last week. Traditionally, networks route traffic based on the site, IP address or application being used. Now, Cato will enable network operators to optimize traffic based on the identity of the user or group of users. (See Leading Lights 2016 Finalists: Most Innovative SDN Deployment Strategy (Network/Data Center Operator) and Cato Networks Surges in 2017.)

For example, VoIP calls from sales to customer can have a higher priority than marketing traffic, Dave Greenfield, Cato Secure Networking Evangelist, tells Light Reading.

Now entering its fifth year, the 2020 Vision Executive Summit is an exclusive meeting of global CSP executives focused on navigating the disruptive forces at work in telecom today. Join us in Lisbon on December 4-6 to meet with fellow experts as we define the future of next-gen communications and how to make it profitable.

The new feature supports Microsoft Active Directory to track user identity.

Additionally, Cato customers can prioritize traffic to software-as-a-service and cloud providers such as Microsoft Azure or Amazon Web Services Inc. This takes advantage of the fact that Cato's points-of-presence often share the same physical data center as AWS or Azure, Greenfield says.

Also, Cato adds support for multi-segment policy-based routing to improve network performance; real-time network analytics tracking throughput, jitter, packet loss, latency and other factors; and expanded high-availability support for improved failover.

Cato's customers are enterprises, but Greenfield hinted that the company might branch out into the service provider market, Greenfield says. "I'm not prepared to talk about that but there is a lot of interest," he says.

Cato is up against big guns in the SD-WAN market. Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO), VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise are all focused on the technology, through acquisitions in recent years, while Nuage Networks , a business unit of Nokia Networks , provides software-defined networking automation across data center, cloud and SD-WAN.

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit me on Tumblr Follow me on Facebook Executive Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Adtran Will Be a 5G Winner, Says Analyst
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/19/2018
Trump Trashes EU's $5B Google Fine
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/19/2018
Get Off My Wireline Lawn!
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 7/17/2018
Sensors Working Overtime: T-Mobile NB-IoT Goes Nationwide
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/19/2018
Eurobites: EU Socks Google With $5B Monster-Fine for Android Control-Freakery
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 7/18/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Casual Tuesday Takes On New Meaning Click Here
When you forget your pants.
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives