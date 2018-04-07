& cplSiteName &

Salesforce Sprays AI to Get the Stink off Customer Service

Mitch Wagner
7/11/2018
50%
50%

Your customer service stinks. Most everybody's does; that's why companies with good customer service get rave reviews. For everybody else, customer service is a grind.

Even customer service reps hate customer service; who wants to do a job all day where you're frustrating the desires of people who are already dissatisfied before they even contact you?

Salesforce.com Inc. is looking to change that with an update to Service Cloud Einstein, incorporating the Einstein AI service (with the adorable mascot -- he's the guy on the left in the photo below) to apply artificial intelligence to customer service. (See Salesforce Updates Sales Cloud Einstein With Additional AI Features and Salesforce Brings Einstein AI to Field Service Lightning.)

The update starts with a chatbot, Einstein Bots for Service, available now, to automate customer interactions. If the chatbot runs into a situation it can't handle -– or if a customer prefers to deal with a live person -- the bot can hand off to a human, passing along the previous interactions so the customer doesn't have to start again from zero.

"We see Einstein Bots as being a customer service agent's new favorite co-worker, because they're going to take a lot of this load off the agent, so they can focus more on those complex issues or issues that require emotional intelligence," Bobby Amezaga, senior director, Salesforce Service Cloud Product Marketing, tells Light Reading. (It takes more than that to be a favorite co-worker around here. You have to bring pastries too.)

Einstein, on left, and mascot friends at last year's annual Salesforce Dreamforce conference, which is seriously a weird and delightful event.
Einstein, on left, and mascot friends at last year's annual Salesforce Dreamforce conference, which is seriously a weird and delightful event.

Now entering its fifth year, the 2020 Vision Executive Summit is an exclusive meeting of global CSP executives focused on navigating the disruptive forces at work in telecom today. Join us in Lisbon on December 4-6 to meet with fellow experts as we define the future of next-gen communications and how to make it profitable.

And Einstein guides the customer service rep through solutions to resolve the customer's request, a process Salesforce calls Lightning Flow for Service, available immediately. Also, Salesforce is piloting Einstein Next Best Action to make customer recommendations and offers through any channel.

Service Cloud Einstein connects with an enterprise's existing back-end systems and data. "We're eliminating the typical swivel chair you see in contact centers, where agents are logging in to literally 20 or 30 systems and alt-tabbing to answer a single question," Amezaga says.

Service Cloud Einstein also connects phone, email, text chat messaging and voice chat to create a consistent, seamless experience as customers move across different channels, Amezaga says.

He compared the experience of using Service Cloud Einstein to using Google Maps or Waze. "It knows where you are, it knows where you're going, and it provides a guided experience for you to get there." Service Cloud Einstein provides similar guidance for the customer experience journey.

Lightning Flow for Service uses a combination of artificial intelligence, natural language recognition and business rules -- developed by the enterprise -- to guide the customer interacting with a bot, or the human service agent, through a conversation and results.

"Artificial intelligence" has reached peak buzzword. It started out nebulous enough, essentially meaning anything a computer can do that you thought it would take a person to do. Now, AI has become more like mobile -- all the vendors brag about having it; now the question is what can you do with it? In that regard, Salesforce is harnessing AI to solve a real customer problem, of increasing customer satisfaction.

Among other enterprise vendors digging in to AI: Amazon launched Alexa for Business, bringing its popular Alexa virtual assistant into the office to help solve business problems. IBM of course can't stop talking about Watson, and credited AI (which it calls "cognitive computing") with helping drive a recent turnaround after five straight years of consecutive quarterly revenue declines. Google is demonstrating Duplex, an assistant that can handle simple phone transactions well enough that a person speaking with it thinks they're speaking with a human. AI is a focus at Microsoft as well. And Cisco dropped $270 million on an AI firm, Accompany, and named that company's CEO, Amy Chang, as senior vice president in charge of Cisco's collaboration technology group. (See Amazon Launches Alexa for Business, IBM's Bouncing Back – Why the Stock Drop?, Microsoft Crowds the Cloud With AI, Expansion Focus and Cisco Acquires AI Firm for $270M – CEO to Head Collaboration.)

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Follow me on Twitter Visit my LinkedIn profile Visit my blog Follow me on FacebookExecutive Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Ovum Survey Shocker: OTT Video Calling Is More Popular Than OTT Voice
James Crawshaw, Senior Analyst – Service Provider IT and Automation, Heavy Reading, 7/5/2018
Sprint + T-Mobile = Security Risk?
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 7/4/2018
Carriers Awkwardly Embrace San Jose's Small Cell Success
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 7/6/2018
AT&T's Stankey Serves Up a Stinker at HBO
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/10/2018
Apple Reportedly Drops Intel for 5G Modems
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/5/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Who Shrunk the Tech Support?! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives