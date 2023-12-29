2023 in Review: 6G is (not) here (yet) to stay

Sponsored By

2023 in Review: 6G is (not) here (yet) to stay2023 in Review: 6G is (not) here (yet) to stay

The 5G false starts haven't stopped the industry from looking ahead to 6G, perhaps with a more measured approach that balances what the next generation in wireless technology will actually deliver.

Kelsey Ziser

December 29, 2023

3 Min Read
Photo illustration of a person holding a mobile phone
SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Stock Photo

Just a few short years ago, the telecom industry was buzzing with anticipation that 5G would be earth shattering. It was supposed to unlock fantastical use cases such as robotic surgery, connected cars, digital twins and network slicing. While companies are experimenting with all those use cases, less sexy but more practical and realistic use cases like private 5G networks have overshadowed them.

Now, 6G is on the horizon. But service providers are still trying to work out the kinks in deploying standalone 5G and solving the riddle of how to generate revenue from the technology.

"But most ordinary people haven't significantly upped their spending with the rollout of 5G, and they won't be doing it for 6G, either," reported Light Reading's Iain Morris. At a recent 6G Summit, AT&T technology EVP Chris Sambar discussed the importance of connecting the dots between service provider investment in 6G "to have clear line of sight to the consumer use cases."

What's 6G good for?

For example, Howard Watson, BT's chief security and networks officer, believes that 6G will will be mainly about "the ability to detect passive IoT [Internet of Things] devices" – as well as artificial intelligence (AI) for network management.

The ability of AI to reduce energy consumption when there's less demand on the network could be another boon for 6G by making networks more energy efficient.

Related:6G is shaping up to disappoint, and the industry can blame itself

But there are plenty of hurdles to clear to realize 6G's full potential. Efforts to standardize the technology could cause geopolitical fragmentation. At the same time, service providers are trying to balance existing hardware investments with software upgrades for 6G. Plus, there's the trouble of freeing up spectrum for 6G.

Addressing these challenges will take solid planning from service providers and vendors in the years to come.

Here's a look back at some of Light Reading's 6G coverage in 2023:

Related:Amid 5G gloom, wireless industry starts rallying for 6G spectrum

Read more about:

Trends

About the Author(s)

Kelsey Ziser

Kelsey Ziser

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Kelsey is a senior editor at Light Reading, co-host of the Light Reading podcast, and host of the "What's the story?" podcast.

Her interest in the telecom world started with a PR position at Connect2 Communications, which led to a communications role at the FREEDM Systems Center, a smart grid research lab at N.C. State University. There, she orchestrated their webinar program across college campuses and covered research projects such as the center's smart solid-state transformer.

Kelsey enjoys reading four (or 12) books at once, watching movies about space travel, crafting and (hoarding) houseplants.

Kelsey is based in Raleigh, N.C.

See more from Kelsey Ziser
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

A Huawei shop in Beijing with people walking past
Smartphones & Devices
Huawei hails 9% sales growth as Ericsson and Nokia shrink
Huawei hails 9% sales growth as Ericsson and Nokia shrink

Dec 29, 2023

AI & Machine Learning
Telco AI is Alphafly
Telco AI is Alphafly

Dec 29, 2023

Photo illustration of a person holding a mobile phone
6G
2023 in Review: 6G is (not) here (yet) to stay
2023 in Review: 6G is (not) here (yet) to stay

Dec 29, 2023

Conceptual art of ones and zeroes flowing down a data stream or pipe
Broadband
Looking ahead: Next-gen broadband networks aim for speed with DOCSIS 4.0 and PON
Looking ahead: Next-gen broadband networks aim for speed with DOCSIS 4.0 and PON

Dec 28, 2023

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

5G
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023

Dec 27, 2023

5G
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network

Dec 27, 2023

Mobile Core
Zain Kuwait and Huawei talked with Heavy Reading for the voice communication evolution
Zain Kuwait and Huawei talked with Heavy Reading for the voice communication evolution

Dec 21, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News