Verizon to Offer Its Own Branded Credit Card

1/24/2020

BASKING RIDGE, New Jersey -- Today, Synchrony and Verizon announced a partnership in which Synchrony will become the exclusive provider of Verizon's co-branded consumer credit card. Together, the companies will launch the first credit card designed specifically for Verizon customers.

"We are thrilled to be working with Verizon as they continue to bring innovation to their customers. This partnership is a great growth opportunity for Synchrony as we continue to diversify our portfolio," said Margaret Keane, CEO, Synchrony.

"Verizon's loyal customers expect the best possible experiences and today's announcement extends that commitment to the credit card market," said Ronan Dunne, Executive Vice President and Group CEO - Verizon Consumer.

The new Verizon credit card from Synchrony is expected to launch during the first half of 2020.

Customers can stay informed of updates by visiting verizon.com/YourNewCard.

