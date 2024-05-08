Eurobites: O2 Telefónica puts its 5G SA core in the cloud with AWS, Nokia

Germany's O2 Telefónica has launched a 5G cloud core together with Nokia and AWS in a move that it says will improve customers' experience using its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network. The telco says this makes it "the first telecoms operator with an existing network [running] its 5G core on AWS." O2 Telefónica also notes data is being stored "either on O2 Telefónica premises or AWS infrastructure within Europe" as part of the hyperscaler deal. This particular cloud comes with many silver linings, according to the companies, including faster updates to network functions and products, better service resilience, and easier scaling of the network.