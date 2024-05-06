DZS to scoop up Casa's NetComm business

DZS will pay up to $10 million for NetComm, the Australia-based unit of Casa Systems that makes and sells a mix of fixed wireless access, Wi-Fi, fiber extension and enterprise IoT products.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

May 6, 2024

2 Min Read
mergers and acquisitions M&A concept represented by puzzle pieces
(Source: NicoElNino/Alamy Stock Photo)

DZS has emerged as the acquirer of NetComm, the Australia-based unit of Casa Systems that makes and sells a portfolio of fixed wireless access (FWA) customer premises equipment, Wi-Fi products, fiber extension gear and enterprise IoT technologies.

The proposed deal represents the final leg in Casa's plan to sell off its array of businesses. Under a separate, court-supervised Chapter 11 sale process, Casa has struck a deal to sell its cable business to Vecima Networks under a stalking-horse bid of $20 million (with an auction to follow), and its 5G mobile core and RAN assets to Lumine Group for $32.5 million.

Under terms of the deal, DZS will pay $7 million at closing for NetComm (including its intellectual property and inventory), plus an additional earn-out of up to $3 million (for a grand total of $10 million) if NetComm 2024 revenues eclipse $87.5 million. The incremental earn-out structure begins at $72.5 million of 2024 net revenues.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of May. Roughly 100 NetComm employees are expected to join DZS, extending DZS's base to about 550 employees.

Casa acquired NetComm in 2019 for $115 million.

Filling out DZS's last-mile lineup

Charlie Vogt, DZS's president and CEO, believes the NetComm acquisition will effectively round out his company's access portfolio across wireline and wireless, building on DZS's legacy portfolio and its prior acquisitions of Optelian (optical technology), Assia (in-home Wi-Fi management) and Rift (cloud automation).

Related:Casa Systems to sell off its cable and 5G core/RAN businesses

Alongside its FWA product serving both licensed and unlicensed spectrum, NetComm has a lineup of Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 products that it's been selling primarily in Australia and New Zealand, and an industrial IoT portfolio that supports 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi.

NetComm's fiber extension offering centers on distribution point units (DPUs) that use G.fast technology to deliver gigabit speeds over copper to single-family homes or multiple dwelling units (MDUs) served by fiber-to-the-curb architectures.

NetComm has some "meaningful" fiber extension deployments with some larger Tier-2 service operators in Canada and the US, and sizable opportunities where DSL is deployed in markets such as the UK, Germany and Israel, Vogt said.

NetComm "really completes our last-mile access portfolio," Vogt said.

DZS has no plans to add hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) tech to its access network portfolio.

"I think the CMTS (cable modem termination system) and HFC plant is going to slowly be replaced by PON," Vogt said.

Little customer overlap

Related:Lumine beats Skyvera with $32.25M bid for Casa's wireless business

Vogt said there's almost no overlap between DZS's legacy business and NetComm's business. He estimates that of DZS's 320 active customers, there are only five that overlap with NetComm's customer base.

NetComm has about 50 active service provider and enterprise customers in the US, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Some of NetComm's larger, existing customers include UScellular, Bell Canada, Telstra, More Telecom and Vodafone.

"When you look at the investment thesis from a technology, customer, scale, revenue and earnings capability and the cross-selling sales synergies, we think [the acquisition of NetComm] is transformative," Vogt said.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Man on a motorcycle holding the Indian Flag
Wi Fi
Indian telcos demand ban on Wi-Fi 6E routers
Indian telcos demand ban on Wi-Fi 6E routers

May 6, 2024

Spark logo on building
Finance
Spark cuts guidance on weaker enterprise demand
Spark cuts guidance on weaker enterprise demand

May 6, 2024

IT Technician Works on Laptop in Big Data Center full of Rack Servers. He Runs Diagnostics and Maintenance.
AI & Machine Learning
Data centers to run out of power in two years, says DigitalBridge CEO
Data centers to run out of power in two years, says DigitalBridge CEO

May 6, 2024

Optus store in a mall in Australia
Business Management
Optus names new CEO, introduces new governance model
Optus names new CEO, introduces new governance model

May 6, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Optical Networking
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
5G
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network