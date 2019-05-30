Video

Big 5G Event Keynote: Edge Compute – 5 Design Considerations

5/30/2019
Western Digital's Oded Sagee discussed the trade-offs inherent in edge computing and what can be done about them at the Big 5G Event in Denver, Colorado on May 8, 2019.
