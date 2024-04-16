Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia trials 800G for better CERN connection; Vodafone Business has a new CEO; EdgeConnex secures financing for European expansion.

Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe

April 16, 2024

2 Min Read
VMO2 logo on billboard
(Source: Maureen McLean/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • UK converged operator Virgin Media O2 has turned to Starlink's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity to provide mobile backhaul to masts located in the more remote areas of the country as part of the government-funded Shared Rural Network (SRN) program. VMO2's countrywide rollout of the technology, which sees it collaborating with Starlink reseller Telefónica Global Solutions (TGS), follows a recent trial in northern Scotland.

  • Nokia has teamed up with SURF, a Dutch research organization, to carry out trials of a single-carrier 800Gbit/s optical transmission over SURF's existing cross-border infrastructure that could pave the way for much faster data exchange between Dutch research facilities and the CERN particle accelerator in Switzerland. The trials were conducted over a 1,024-mile point-to-point fiber link connecting Amsterdam and Geneva, crossing Belgium and France.

  • Vodafone Business has appointed Marika Auramo as its new CEO, luring her away from German software giant SAP, where she worked for more than 20 years and was most recently chief business officer for the EMEA region. Auramo will take over from interim CEO Giorgio Migliarina.

  • In other CEO news, Enrico Maria Bagnasco has been confirmed as top dog at Sparkle, which, for the moment at least, is Telecom Italia's international services arm – though that could change in the near future. Alessandro Pansa has been appointed to the chairman's role.

  • US data center firm EdgeConnex has secured an additional $1.9 billion in sustainability-linked financing to support its expansion in the EMEA region. The deal ties the interest rate on the investment to the company's success in achieving predetermined sustainability targets. Edgeconnex already has more than 20 data centers in Europe.

  • Orange has teamed up with the EU and German organization GIZ for a €7.6 million ($8.07 million) project intended to accelerate the digitization of agriculture in Côte d'Ivoire. Among other objectives, the project aims to strengthen the professional skills of young people and women in the digital sector by offering them new opportunities in the labor market.

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Casa Systems Inc logo visible on screen
Mobile Core
The inside story of Casa's rise and fall in 5G
The inside story of Casa's rise and fall in 5G

Apr 16, 2024

Cloud
Enter now: The Leading Lights 2024
Enter now: The Leading Lights 2024

Apr 16, 2024

Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm
5G
Ericsson hacks into costs as sales keep shrinking
Ericsson hacks into costs as sales keep shrinking

Apr 16, 2024

3D illustration, abstract background, technology concept. Binary tubes and connections.
Video Broadcast
Sinclair boots up 'Broadspan' datacasting platform
Sinclair boots up 'Broadspan' datacasting platform

Apr 15, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

5G
Partner Content - After 5G Success, e& Looks To 5G-Advanced For Continued Growth
Partner Content - After 5G Success, e& Looks To 5G-Advanced For Continued Growth
Mobile Core
Partner Content - Telefonica Takes Voice Communication to the Next Level with 5G New Calling
Partner Content - Telefonica Takes Voice Communication to the Next Level with 5G New Calling
5G
Partner Content - HKT, Huawei Bring Digital Transformation Into The AI Era
Partner Content - HKT, Huawei Bring Digital Transformation Into The AI Era