Verizon lost 158,000 wireless retail postpaid phone customers during the first quarter, but that was far better than figures the company reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

April 22, 2024

3 Min Read
Verizon signage at MWC 2023 in Las Vegas
(Source: Phil Harvey)

Verizon reported its best first quarter performance among mobile consumers since 2018, earning the company cheers from some financial analysts. And Verizon's CEO Hans Vestberg said the company sees some long-term opportunities in running generative AI services on its edge computing infrastructure.

But investors still seem slightly wary of Verizon's prospects, considering the company's shares fell slightly in trading after the release of the company's first quarter results, dropping roughly 4% to around $39 per share.

Nonetheless, Verizon's management remained upbeat, boasting of the company's improving metrics and financial footing.

CEO Vestberg reiterated that Verizon still expects to stem years of customer losses in its "consumer" business unit, which sells wireless services to retail customers. He said the company expects to end 2024 with overall growth among its retail postpaid phone customers.

Along those lines, Verizon reported the loss of 158,000 wireless retail postpaid phone customers, an improvement over the 263,000 losses the company reported in the same quarter a year ago. That was also better than what most financial analysts had expected.

"Verizon posted healthy and broadly in line 1Q24 results, with highlights including upside to postpaid phone net adds," the financial analysts at Evercore ISI wrote in a note to investors following the release of Verizon's first quarter results.

Verizon posted total wireless service revenues of $19.5 billion during the period, up 3.3% year-over-year. Contributing to that figure were Verizon's recent pricing increases, its fixed wireless offerings and efforts to encourage customers to subscribe to its more expensive smartphone plans.

The AI angle

During Verizon's earnings call, Vestberg said Verizon sees three broad strategies for generative AI:

  • Optimizing its internal processes, such as improving fuel efficiency for Verizon's vehicle fleet.

  • Enhancing its products, such as using AI to help customers personalize their service plans.

  • Establishing AI-based revenue streams.

On that last one, Vestberg explained that Verizon's network of edge computing locations could be used to run generative AI services that sport low latency connections. "Generative AI workloads represent a great long term opportunity for us," Vestberg said. 

As Light Reading has previously reported, early investments into advanced artificial intelligence services will be funneled into large data centers and won't involve edge computing, according to industry executives and analysts. But that may change in the future as those AI learning models shift to an "inference" design geared toward the speedy delivery of AI capabilities to end users.

"What I'm adding now is our opportunities in AI," Vestberg said Monday on Verizon's earnings call. "This is a great long term opportunity for us ... We are a long term company."

Verizon embarked on a major edge computing push with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2019. By 2022, Verizon counted almost two dozen public edge computing sites. Today, on Verizon's website, those sites are listed as "5G edge" locations, providing coverage rings that, in some cases, cover multiple US states.

Verizon and other edge computing advocates have acknowledged that sales of the technology have been slower than expected. But players in the space have signaled hope that AI might rekindle demand for edge services.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Verizon retail store in New York City
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
Verizon's FWA business loses some steam in Q1
Verizon's FWA business loses some steam in Q1

Apr 22, 2024

Hands holding a phone with Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, in the background.
5G
Malaysia's 5G deadlocked again as talks with DNB break down
Malaysia's 5G deadlocked again as talks with DNB break down

Apr 22, 2024

BT signage
Business Transformation
Eurobites: BT drafts in McKinsey man to head up new 'strategy and change' unit
Eurobites: BT drafts in McKinsey man to head up new 'strategy and change' unit

Apr 22, 2024

Singtel and Vonage agree to integrate APIs
Cloud
Singtel and Vonage to integrate APIs, seek to accelerate telecom innovation
Singtel and Vonage to integrate APIs, seek to accelerate telecom innovation

Apr 22, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

5G
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Digital Transformation
Partner Content – What are the success factors for Ethio Telecom’s rapid digital transformation?
Partner Content – What are the success factors for Ethio Telecom’s rapid digital transformation?
5G
Partner Content - After 5G Success, e& Looks To 5G-Advanced For Continued Growth
Partner Content - After 5G Success, e& Looks To 5G-Advanced For Continued Growth