Arris Notches APAC Wins

SUWANEE, Ga. -- ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) today announced two high-profile customer wins – Foxtel (Australia) and SK Broadband (Korea)– showcasing continued international momentum for its expanded portfolio. The deals in Asia-Pacific come on the heels of multiple recent wins in Europe and Latin America. Last month, the company announced new agreements with HBO Latin America, Liberty Global (Germany), Sky Italia, and Stofa (Denmark).

ARRIS’s expanded global portfolio combines its range of solutions across both the cable and telco markets; professional services, and enterprise. A selection of these offerings will be on display at SCTE (Booth #2507) in Atlanta and Broadband World Forum (Booth # D1114) in Messe Berlin from October 23-25.

Foxtel, the leading pay TV provider in Australia, selected ARRIS’s iQ4 set-top and Professional Services to bring 4K TV to Australia. The project highlights the company’s continued residential leadership and its combined expertise in software integration and professional services. More information about this win is available here.

SK Broadband, one of the largest broadband Internet access providers in South Korea, selected ARRIS to introduce a new line of Android 4K set-tops to its subscribers in Korea. The deployment expands on ARRIS’s existing network relationship with SK Broadband, which centers on the E6000 CER platform. These will be the first ARRIS set-tops to reach the Korean market. More information is available here.

Arris Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRS)