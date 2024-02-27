Comcast's MachineQ expands playbook for enterprise IoT
Approaching its first decade as a provider of enterprise IoT services, Comcast's MachineQ division is focused on working with partners across a set of verticals – life sciences, pharma and hospitality.
At a Glance
- Witkowski offers an updated overview of MachineQ and its approach to the enterprise IoT sector (1:33)
- Examples of how MachineQ is tailoring its platform for various verticals, including hospitality (4:20)
- How MachineQ is starting to apply AI and machine learning to enterprise IoT (17:45)
With nearly a decade in business, MachineQ, Comcast's enterprise IoT unit, is well beyond its startup phase.
Following an initial focus on enterprise IoT services delivered via LoRaWAN, a long reach, low power connectivity platform, MachineQ is now more agnostic in its support for other technologies, including Bluetooth Low Energy.
MachineQ is also expanding its game plan as it puts a finer target on marketing a platform, including elements such as devices, network infrastructure and customized installations that can be tailored to various verticals, including life sciences, pharma and hospitality. MachineQ typically seeks out "hero" use cases across those various verticals, Bryan Witkowski, head of product and strategy at MachineQ, explained on the Light Reading Podcast.
Using LoRaWAN for monitoring, alerting and data analysis is still a core part of MachineQ's business, but the company is also working with partners to pursue business across those verticals, Witkowski said. Notably, MachineQ is working with a partner called Spotta to help hotels detect bedbugs before they become a significant issue using optical sensors in tandem with a cloud-powered algorithm, and has teamed up with Georgia Pacific on an automated offering called GP Pro designed to improve the cleanliness, hygiene and efficiency in smart buildings.
Here are some topics we cover during the podcast:
Witkowski offers an updated overview of MachineQ and its approach to the enterprise IoT sector (1:33)
Examples of how MachineQ is tailoring its platform for various verticals, including hospitality (4:20)
How MachineQ is gaining traction outside the US (6:15)
How MachineQ collaborates with Comcast Business to market and sell enterprise IoT services (7:30)
How MachineQ's platform has evolved to go beyond LoRaWAN to cover a wider range of enterprise IoT applications and services (11:50)
Why smart cities are not a key area of focus at MachineQ (15:00)
How MachineQ is starting to apply AI and machine learning to enterprise IoT (17:45)
MachineQ's priorities for 2024 (27:00)
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Rethinking AIOPs — It's All About the DataMar 12, 2024|13:00 EDT
SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Fiddling with Fixed WirelessMar 21, 2024|12:00 EDT
SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable and 5G: The Odd Couple?Apr 18, 2024|12:00 EDT
SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering the DAA DifferenceMay 16, 2024|12:00 EDT