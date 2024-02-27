Sponsored By

Comcast's MachineQ expands playbook for enterprise IoT

Approaching its first decade as a provider of enterprise IoT services, Comcast's MachineQ division is focused on working with partners across a set of verticals – life sciences, pharma and hospitality.

Jeff Baumgartner

February 27, 2024

At a Glance

With nearly a decade in business, MachineQ, Comcast's enterprise IoT unit, is well beyond its startup phase.

Following an initial focus on enterprise IoT services delivered via LoRaWAN, a long reach, low power connectivity platform, MachineQ is now more agnostic in its support for other technologies, including Bluetooth Low Energy.

MachineQ is also expanding its game plan as it puts a finer target on marketing a platform, including elements such as devices, network infrastructure and customized installations that can be tailored to various verticals, including life sciences, pharma and hospitality. MachineQ typically seeks out "hero" use cases across those various verticals, Bryan Witkowski, head of product and strategy at MachineQ, explained on the Light Reading Podcast.

Using LoRaWAN for monitoring, alerting and data analysis is still a core part of MachineQ's business, but the company is also working with partners to pursue business across those verticals, Witkowski said. Notably, MachineQ is working with a partner called Spotta to help hotels detect bedbugs before they become a significant issue using optical sensors in tandem with a cloud-powered algorithm, and has teamed up with Georgia Pacific on an automated offering called GP Pro designed to improve the cleanliness, hygiene and efficiency in smart buildings.

Here are some topics we cover during the podcast:

  • Witkowski offers an updated overview of MachineQ and its approach to the enterprise IoT sector (1:33)

  • Examples of how MachineQ is tailoring its platform for various verticals, including hospitality (4:20)

  • How MachineQ is gaining traction outside the US (6:15)

  • How MachineQ collaborates with Comcast Business to market and sell enterprise IoT services (7:30)

  • How MachineQ's platform has evolved to go beyond LoRaWAN to cover a wider range of enterprise IoT applications and services (11:50)

  • Why smart cities are not a key area of focus at MachineQ (15:00)

  • How MachineQ is starting to apply AI and machine learning to enterprise IoT (17:45)

  • MachineQ's priorities for 2024 (27:00)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

