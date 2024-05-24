Breezeline debuts mobile service with by the gig and unlimited plans

Breezeline has tapped into the NCTC's agreements with Reach and AT&T to introduce a mobile service featuring multiple by the gig and unlimited plans. Breezeline will initially use a bring your own device model.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

May 24, 2024

3 Min Read
(Source: Breezeline)

Breezeline has pushed ahead with the commercial launch of mobile services that feature a range of purchase options including by the gig and unlimited pricing along with discounts when customers pair mobile with other Breezeline services.

The company, a unit of Canada's Cogeco Communications that formerly was known as Atlantic Broadband, has introduced Breezeline Mobile across its service footprint in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Breezeline is the eighth-largest US cable operator, serving about 1.6 million homes and business locations.

Breezeline's new offering is underpinned by the National Content & Technology Cooperative's (NCTC's) mobile service agreements with Reach and AT&T. TVS Cable has also launched a mobile service that's based on the NCTC's mobile agreements.

Discounts for bundles

Breezeline is initially marketing four mobile service plans – two by the gig and two unlimited – that can be mixed and matched:

  • 1GB Start Mobile: Starting at $12.50 per line and 1 gigabyte of data, it features unlimited talk and text, but limits video streaming to standard quality and does not include hotspot support. Customers can add 1GB of data for $10 or 3GB for $15.

  • 10GB Start Mobile: Starting at $25 per line and 10GB of data, the tier includes unlimited talk and text, but also limits video streaming to standard quality and does not include hotspot support. Customers can add 1GB of data for $10 or 3GB for $15.

  • Unlimited Mobile: $35 per month with unlimited talk and text, no hotspot support, standard video quality, and 20GB of "premium" data (speeds could be reduced after 20GB of usage).

  • Unlimited+ Mobile: $45 per month with unlimited talk and text, 5GB of hotspot data, premium HD video quality, and 25GB of premium data.

Related:Mediacom nears mobile launch across all markets

Breezeline's unlimited packages also allow customers to purchase more premium data.

Notably, Breezeline customers can save up to $10 per month when they bundle other services – they're in line to receive a $5 discount with home broadband and another $5 discount when pay-TV and/or home phone service is included. The company said its mobile plan pricing also includes a $15 "Breezeline Internet Subscriber" discount.

Breezeline said it's selling mobile without contracts or cancellation fees.

BYOD model

Breezeline will initially offer mobile under a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) model. In a nod to the proliferation of devices with dual-SIM capabilities, Breezeline is using both hardware and software SIMs. The company has also set up a way for customers to determine if their smartphones are compatible with the Breezeline Mobile service.

Related:Breezeline preps mobile launch via NCTC's MVNO

Breezeline President Frank Van der Post told Light Reading in March that the company might later reevaluate when or if to sell mobile devices directly to customers.

In an emailed statement to Light Reading this week Heather McCallion, Breezeline's VP of new business and business transformation, said: "Breezeline continues to explore the possibility of making devices available to customers. This potentially could include leveraging our existing payment center locations as well as an online-only approach. We do not have plans in the short-term to establish new retail centers for mobile, as online options appear to provide the most convenient and cost-effective way to bring devices to market."

A growing crowd

Breezeline is the latest US cable/broadband operator to bundle in mobile services. Other examples include Comcast, Charter and Cox Communications, which offer mobile via MVNO agreements with Verizon, and Altice USA, which has an MVNO deal with T-Mobile.

WideOpenWest and Astound Broadband have launched mobile in partnership with Reach using the T-Mobile network but aren't linked to the NCTC's agreements.

Related:Breezeline to debut mobile in Connecticut, use hard and soft SIMs

Mediacom Communications is testing a mobile service with employees and is nearing a broader commercial launch across its 22-state footprint. Mediacom has partnered with Reach on mobile, but has not announced its MVNO partner.

