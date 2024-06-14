5G providers balk at outage rules – except for FirstNet

The nation's big wireless providers argued against rules that would increase the amount of information they need to report to the FCC about network failures. The companies and their trade associations also suggested such information should not be released publicly.

However, several players argued that FirstNet – which provides wireless services to first responders via AT&T's network – should be required to report network outages.

The issue came into sharp focus in February when AT&T generated nationwide headlines after its wireless network collapsed for hours. AT&T said the outage was "caused by the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyber attack." Even so, the operator said it would offer affected customers a $5 credit.

Internet operators, from Comcast to T-Mobile, routinely experience outages. Most are minor, but some become widespread. That's partly why the FCC in 2022 approved rules designed to formalize the outage reporting requirements for wireless network operators.

"These changes will help restore service faster, help speed response coordination, and keep more people connected in disaster," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement at the time.

Now, though, the FCC is evaluating additional outage reporting requirements that could require network operators to provide information about any temporary mobile equipment they may have deployed to restore service after an emergency, as well as "after-action" assessments on what went wrong. The FCC is also seeking comment on whether FirstNet should be subject to network resilience reporting requirements.

Most network operators objected to any additional reporting requirements.

"The record shows that strict reporting mandates will impede recovery efforts and create confusion," wrote USTelecom, a trade association that represents a variety of network operators. A wide range of other trade associations and companies – from T-Mobile to CTIA – echoed that position.

The FirstNet debate

But many players – including those that compete against FirstNet – argued that FirstNet should be required to report any outages of its service.

"T-Mobile supported extending outage reporting requirements to FirstNet," the company wrote. "Every other commenter – except FirstNet – addressing this issue also supported the extension of outage reporting requirements to FirstNet."

For its part, FirstNet said such rules are not necessary.

"Due to the FirstNet program’s governing structure ... information about FirstNet’s network status, infrastructure and assets is already included as part of AT&T’s DIRS [Disaster Information Reporting System] and NORS [Network Outage Reporting System] reporting and therefore available to the FCC," FirstNet wrote to the FCC. "Consequently, extending the FCC’s DIRS/NORS rules to explicitly apply to FirstNet would be duplicative."

Further, FirstNet wrote that its users already have access to near real-time network status information through its FirstNet Central platform.

"FirstNet Central is a secure online portal that, among other things, provides public safety agencies with visibility into the FirstNet network operational status and site conditions (e.g., areas that may be experiencing outages; the cause, if known, of the outage; estimated restoration time)," FirstNet wrote.

What about satellite?

One additional issue debated: whether satellite operators should be subject to the FCC's outage reporting requirements.

Both EchoStar and SpaceX – both satellite operators – said no.

"Next-generation satellite systems are highly unlikely to ever be disrupted by a disaster or other emergency, and hence, any amendments to the commission’s reporting obligations in the NORS or DIRS systems for satellite providers should exempt satellite systems that are designed with sufficient redundancy that they are unlikely to be affected by the localized conditions," SpaceX summarized.

Perhaps not surprisingly, many companies disagreed. For example, Verizon wrote that satellite operators should report their network outages because of "competitive neutrality and situational awareness."