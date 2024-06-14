5G providers balk at outage rules – except for FirstNet

The FCC is considering expanding its outage reporting rules. That doesn't sit well with most telecom network operators and their trade associations, but they do want FirstNet to be subject to the existing rules.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies

June 14, 2024

3 Min Read
animated picture of network outage break
(SOURCE: ANDREW GARDNER/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO)

The nation's big wireless providers argued against rules that would increase the amount of information they need to report to the FCC about network failures. The companies and their trade associations also suggested such information should not be released publicly.

However, several players argued that FirstNet – which provides wireless services to first responders via AT&T's network – should be required to report network outages.

The issue came into sharp focus in February when AT&T generated nationwide headlines after its wireless network collapsed for hours. AT&T said the outage was "caused by the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyber attack." Even so, the operator said it would offer affected customers a $5 credit.

Internet operators, from Comcast to T-Mobile, routinely experience outages. Most are minor, but some become widespread. That's partly why the FCC in 2022 approved rules designed to formalize the outage reporting requirements for wireless network operators.

"These changes will help restore service faster, help speed response coordination, and keep more people connected in disaster," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement at the time.

Now, though, the FCC is evaluating additional outage reporting requirements that could require network operators to provide information about any temporary mobile equipment they may have deployed to restore service after an emergency, as well as "after-action" assessments on what went wrong. The FCC is also seeking comment on whether FirstNet should be subject to network resilience reporting requirements.

Most network operators objected to any additional reporting requirements. 

"The record shows that strict reporting mandates will impede recovery efforts and create confusion," wrote USTelecom, a trade association that represents a variety of network operators. A wide range of other trade associations and companies – from T-Mobile to CTIA – echoed that position.

The FirstNet debate

But many players – including those that compete against FirstNet – argued that FirstNet should be required to report any outages of its service. 

"T-Mobile supported extending outage reporting requirements to FirstNet," the company wrote. "Every other commenter – except FirstNet – addressing this issue also supported the extension of outage reporting requirements to FirstNet."

For its part, FirstNet said such rules are not necessary.

"Due to the FirstNet program’s governing structure ... information about FirstNet’s network status, infrastructure and assets is already included as part of AT&T’s DIRS [Disaster Information Reporting System] and NORS [Network Outage Reporting System] reporting and therefore available to the FCC," FirstNet wrote to the FCC. "Consequently, extending the FCC’s DIRS/NORS rules to explicitly apply to FirstNet would be duplicative."

Further, FirstNet wrote that its users already have access to near real-time network status information through its FirstNet Central platform.

"FirstNet Central is a secure online portal that, among other things, provides public safety agencies with visibility into the FirstNet network operational status and site conditions (e.g., areas that may be experiencing outages; the cause, if known, of the outage; estimated restoration time)," FirstNet wrote.

What about satellite?

One additional issue debated: whether satellite operators should be subject to the FCC's outage reporting requirements.

Both EchoStar and SpaceX – both satellite operators – said no. 

"Next-generation satellite systems are highly unlikely to ever be disrupted by a disaster or other emergency, and hence, any amendments to the commission’s reporting obligations in the NORS or DIRS systems for satellite providers should exempt satellite systems that are designed with sufficient redundancy that they are unlikely to be affected by the localized conditions," SpaceX summarized.

Perhaps not surprisingly, many companies disagreed. For example, Verizon wrote that satellite operators should report their network outages because of "competitive neutrality and situational awareness."

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Image representing layoffs of employees
Cable Technology
Cable One to cut 4% of workforceCable One to cut 4% of workforce
byMike Dano
Jun 14, 2024
3 Min Read
animated picture of network outage break
Operations
5G providers balk at outage rules – except for FirstNet5G providers balk at outage rules – except for FirstNet
byMike Dano
Jun 14, 2024
3 Min Read
Telstra shop on a street corner.
Sustainability
Telstra dumps carbon credits in favor of decarbonizationTelstra dumps carbon credits in favor of decarbonization
byRobert Clark
Jun 14, 2024
2 Min Read
Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: Surf, Spectrum, Comcast, AT&T win millions in IndianaThe Buildout: Surf, Spectrum, Comcast, AT&T win millions in Indiana
byNicole Ferraro
Jun 14, 2024
3 Min Read
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities