India's Vodafone Idea board approves equity allotment to Nokia and Ericsson to clear dues

Vodafone Idea is finally addressing its financial issues head-on. After its FPO, it is now issuing equity to vendors to partly clear dues.

Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor

June 14, 2024

3 Min Read
Vodafone Idea login page on a smartphone
(SOURCE: AMLAN MATHUR/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO)

India's third-largest service provider, Vodafone Idea, has decided to issue 1.66 billion shares worth around 24.6 billion Indian rupees (US$294 million) on a preferential basis to Nokia and Ericsson to settle a part of the outstanding dues owed to the vendors.

The company will issue shares worth INR15.2 billion ($181.9 million) to Nokia Solutions and Networks India and shares worth INR9.4 billion ($112.27 million) to Ericsson India at INR14.8 ($0.17) per share. This is at a 35% premium per share when compared with the recent follow-on public offer (FPO) and comes with a lock-in period of six months. 

"It further bolsters VIL's capex rollout for building a top quality 4G and 5G network to contribute towards India's digital transformation," says the company's filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

 If this equity issuance is approved by Vodafone Idea shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on July 10, Nokia and Ericsson will hold 1.5% and 0.5% of the company, respectively. The promoters, Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group, will together hold 37.3%, the government of India will hold 23.2%, and the balance 37.1% will be public shareholding.

"With this equity issuance, VIL [Vodafone Idea] has raised ~Rs. 24,000 Crore [INR240 billion] of equity including conversion of 1,440 OCDs [optionally convertible debentures] in Mar'24 by ATC India (out of 1,600 OCDs issued), FPO issue in Apr'24 and preferential issue to promoters in May'24," says the company's filing. In addition, Vodafone Idea is also in active discussions with its lenders to raise debt funding of around INR250 billion ($2.99 billion).

"VIL is all set to participate in the industry growth with the right investments to expand its 4G coverage and offer 5G experience to its customers while remaining focused on its execution capabilities. As VIL embarks on its growth journey, support from key stakeholders is critical and the agreement with Nokia and Ericsson reaffirms these vendors as long-term partners of the Company, and sets the stage for the next phase of our growth," said Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea.

The fundraising is crucial for the company to compete aggressively to regain lost market share. Vodafone Idea has been struggling because of massive debt, which meant that it wasn't able to upgrade its network or launch 5G services.

The massive fundraising exercise this year is likely to help the company turn around its fortunes and hopefully emerge as a strong competitor to Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Vodafone Idea reported a loss of INR76.8 billion ($918.69 million) in the quarter ending March 2024.  

The company's decision to clear dues by issuing equity is being questioned by some in the industry, especially because the company has offered a 35% premium over the FPO. Uday Kotak, founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, a prominent Indian bank said in a tweet: "Financial markets create money out of thin air? A model for companies in financial difficulty: issue equity to creditors to repay their debt. If the stock is well traded, the creditor can sell in the market and get paid by investors. What is that story about Peter and Paul?"

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

Contributing Editor

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

See more from Gagandeep Kaur
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Vodafone sign on a shop
Business Management
Vodafone brings Azerbaijan into partner market alliance
Vodafone brings Azerbaijan into partner market alliance

Jun 14, 2024

Globe Telecom cell tower
Broadband
Globe builds 116 cell sites in the Philippines, as network infrastructure upgrade continues
Globe builds 116 cell sites in the Philippines, as network infrastructure upgrade continues

Jun 14, 2024

Close up of the Microsoft sign outside their headquarters
Cloud
Microsoft to quit Affirmed and Metaswitch in telecom retreat
Microsoft to quit Affirmed and Metaswitch in telecom retreat

Jun 13, 2024

Edge computing photo illustration
AI & Machine Learning
Fastly promises better access to ChatGPT via a new edge API
Fastly promises better access to ChatGPT via a new edge API

Jun 13, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities