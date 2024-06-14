The Buildout: Surf, Spectrum, Comcast, AT&T win millions in Indiana

Vexus Fiber has launched in parts of Denison, Texas, where the company first started work in December. At present, nearly 1,500 homes and businesses can access the company's broadband services in the region, with the $20 million Denison network expected to reach 12,000 homes and businesses once construction is complete by year's end, said Vexus. Elsewhere in Texas, Vexus officially declared that its services are now available to a majority of homes and businesses in the city of Pampa. According to a press release, Vexus has invested $6.8 million in its fiber expansion in the region, installing 120 miles of fiber and connecting 10,000 homes and 1,000 businesses. Also this week, following permitting delays, construction has reportedly begun on Vexus Fiber's network in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which was first approved in 2022. The company is investing $50 million to reach 40,000 locations. Vexus Fiber, which is part of Metronet, is funded by Oak Hill Capital and KKR.