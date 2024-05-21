Mediacom nears mobile launch across all markets

Mediacom confirmed that it is testing its new mobile service with employees and expects to launch the service commercially in the coming weeks. Mediacom developed the product with Reach but has not announced its MVNO partner.

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor

May 21, 2024

3 Min Read
Mediacom Mobile Van
(Source: Mediacom)

Mediacom Communications confirmed it is offering its new mobile service to employees as part of a test ahead of a commercial launch across its 22-state footprint that's expected to begin in the coming weeks.

"Upon commercial launch, we will offer [Mediacom Mobile] throughout our footprint," a Mediacom official said via email. "We are currently offering to employees as way of testing the product and the activation process, which is going well."

Mediacom expects to start selling its new service to customers under the Mediacom Mobile brand in early June, CableFAX first reported. In 2022, Mediacom Chairman, CEO and founder Rocco Commisso noted that the operator was evaluating a plan to launch a mobile service. The operator later secured the Mediacom Mobile trademark.

Unlimited and by-the-Gig plans

Like its US cable peers that also bundle in mobile, Mediacom will offer both unlimited and by-the-Gig plans. Citing Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom's SVP of operations, product strategy and consumer experience, CableFAX noted that Mediacom will first offer an unlimited plan starting at $40 per month and a by-the-Gig plan starting at $15 for 1 gigabyte of data. He also told the pub that Mediacom will work with a partner to get access to the "majority of devices," but may not have access to some of the latest products, such as the iPhone 14 or 15, in the early going.

Mediacom will initially offer mobile to customers who also take home broadband, home phone or pay-TV service from the operator. "Stand-alone service will be something that will be reevaluated at a later date," the official said.

Mediacom developed Mediacom Mobile in partnership with Reach, a mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) that has similar agreements with WideOpenWest (WOW) and the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), an organization that cuts programming and tech deals on behalf of nearly 700 small and midsized cable operators.

Mediacom has not yet revealed its MVNO partner, but Reach has agreements with T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon. WOW's mobile service with Reach uses the T-Mobile network, and the NCTC's MVNO agreement is with AT&T. Breezeline, Astound Broadband and TVS Cable have all launched mobile services via the NCTC agreement. Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Communications have MVNO pacts with Verizon.

Mediacom is not using the NCTC agreement to underpin its new mobile offering. Dandnaik told CableFAX that Mediacom preferred to go it alone. "We did look at what they [the NCTC] had, but we just needed something custom, and we needed a little bit more flexibility on what we did and we wanted different economics as well," Dandnaik told the publication.

Wi-Fi offload today, CBRS (maybe) tomorrow

Mediacom, the official said, is well-positioned to offload mobile traffic onto the operator's own Wi-Fi network, which comprises more than 8,000 Wi-Fi business and residential locations within its footprint. Other cable operators offering mobile have been using Wi-Fi to offload more than 80% of mobile traffic onto their own Wi-Fi network, and Mediacom hopes to do the same. Mediacom is also exploring Wi-Fi roaming partnerships with other cable companies, the official noted.

Mediacom has no current plans to use its CBRS spectrum to offload mobile traffic, something that fellow operators Comcast and Charter Communications are doing. But it's an approach that Mediacom intends to evaluate in the coming years, the official said.

Mediacom currently uses CBRS spectrum to help power Mediacom Bolt, its fixed wireless access (FWA) service.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Abstract image of US one hundred dollar bill
Broadband
Reach deals broadband operators into the prepaid game
Reach deals broadband operators into the prepaid game

May 21, 2024

Security breach, system hacked alert with red broken padlock icon
Security
Verizon's Chris Novak: Overcoming security breaches is 'survival of the fastest'
Verizon's Chris Novak: Overcoming security breaches is 'survival of the fastest'

May 21, 2024

The offices of Ofcom (Office of Communications) in Southwark, London
Regulatory & Politics
Eurobites: Ofcom sets out its upper 6GHz spectrum 'vision' for UK
Eurobites: Ofcom sets out its upper 6GHz spectrum 'vision' for UK

May 21, 2024

Vietnam auctions 5G licenses
2G/3G/4G
Vietnam's 2G shutdown on track as country gears up for 5G
Vietnam's 2G shutdown on track as country gears up for 5G

May 21, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Get the scale, resilience and local expertise from the team/network that go above, below and beyond.
Sponsored Content
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas