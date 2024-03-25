Mediacom Communications said Monday it is offering the Xumo Stream Box to its high-speed Internet customers for no added cost.

The Xumo Stream Box, a product of the Comcast-Charter Communications national streaming joint venture that sells for $59.99, runs apps from a wide range of premium and free, ad-supported streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Pluto TV, Tubo and Xumo Play, and supports integrated search and a voice-enabled remote. In addition to the Xumo Stream Box, the JV also sells a lineup of smart TVs powered by Comcast's own operating system, called EntertainmentOS.

Mediacom, which announced its agreement with Xumo last fall, is the first service provider outside the Comcast-Charter JV to distribute the Xumo Stream Box. Last fall, Mediacom noted that it expects the addition of Xumo to open up new advertising opportunities in markets where the operator runs systems that are near or adjacent to Charter and/or Comcast cable systems.

Mediacom will continue to use TiVo as its pay-TV tech partner. Notably, TiVo also has developed a video streaming option for operators focused on broadband-only subs that includes dozens of free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. Buckeye Broadband, Blue Stream Fiber, Blue Ridge and Bluepeak are among the first to support the new "TiVo Broadband" option.

Mediacom has developed a pay-TV app for certain third-party streaming devices, but it does not currently have any plans to integrate that app with the Xumo platform, a spokesperson said.

Amid its transition to providing IP-based video, Mediacom recently shut down its legacy QAM-based video infrastructure, a move that enables the operator to reclaim spectrum that can be redeployed toward broadband services. Mediacom provides broadband, video and phone services to about 1.3 million households, but it doesn't break out how many are only taking broadband service from the operator. Mediacom is also exploring the launch of a mobile service.

The Xumo Stream Box is now Charter's "go-to" platform for new pay-TV customers. Comcast is offering the Xumo Stream Box to broadband-only customers for no added cost, succeeding the operator's Xfinity Flex box.

Xumo is also pitching its platform to other service providers, but has yet to announce any additional agreements.