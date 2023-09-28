Sponsored By

Comcast-Charter JV pitches Pioneer Xumo TVs exclusively at Best BuyComcast-Charter JV pitches Pioneer Xumo TVs exclusively at Best Buy

Xumo, the Comcast-Charter national streaming JV, is starting to market a range of new Pioneer smart TVs powered by its platform exclusively with Best Buy. Best Buy is already promoting the new models online starting at $269.99.

Jeff Baumgartner

September 28, 2023

2 Min Read
A Xumo-powered TV made by Pioneer for sale at Best Buy retail outlets.
(Source: Xumo)

Further setting the stage for this year's holiday buying season, Xumo, the Comcast-Charter Communications national streaming joint venture, is starting to sell a lineup of smart TVs made by Pioneer exclusively at Best Buy.  

Pioneer is the third announced TV maker to connect with Xumo, which also has partnerships with Hisense and Element Electronics. Hisense also sells Xumo TVs (55-inch and 65-inch models) at select Best Buy retail locations and online.

Update: This new family of TVs from Xumo carry the Pioneer brand, but are being manufactured by China's TCL, according to TheDesk.

The first wave of Pioneer TVs powered by Xumo's software platform will become available in November. Those initial models will support 4K, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 technology, a voice remote and come in four screen sizes: 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches.

Xumo said the new Xumo Pioneer TVs support "hundreds" of built-in apps, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. Xumo has also integrated several free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services, including Pluto, Tubo and its own Xumo Play offering.

Xumo Pioneer TVs already appearing online

Best Buy is already promoting the new Xumo Pioneer sets online, including a 43-inch model for $269.99, a 50-inch model for $299.99, a 55-inch model for $349.99 and a 65-inch model for $449.99.

Related:Consumer spending on video dips in Q2, but viewing time rises – study

Xumo has not disclosed how many smart TVs have been sold with its platform on board. But Xumo's new exclusive with Best Buy arrives ahead of the 2023 holiday buying season and helps to put the JV in position to compete against rivals that sell or make smart TVs integrated with their own platforms. Prime examples include Samsung (Tizen), LG Electronics (webOS), Amazon (Fire TV), Google (Google TV/Android TV), Vizio and Roku.

Following an initial focus on Europe, TiVo expects to jump into the North American smart TV market sometime in 2024.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Editors' Choice

Featured Videos

Boingo's Mike Zeto talks about the company's new innovation center in front of a wall of monitors.
Customer Experience
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out
Boingo's Mike Zeto: Building better networks from the inside out

Sep 28, 2023

Two badly dressed men stand in front of a window that won't open.
Open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN
MWC Las Vegas – We don't have time for open RAN

Sep 28, 2023

GSMA CTO Alex Sinclair
Network Automation
GSMA's CTO highlights progress of network API program
GSMA's CTO highlights progress of network API program

Sep 27, 2023

T-Mobile's Mishka Dehghan
Network Automation
T-Mobile's Mishka Dehghan dives into network slicing
T-Mobile's Mishka Dehghan dives into network slicing

Sep 27, 2023

Leading Lights Awards 2023 logo
Network Automation
Light Reading's Leading Lights 2023: The Winners
Light Reading's Leading Lights 2023: The Winners

Sep 25, 2023

Recently Added
Sep 12 - Sep 14, 2023
Tuesday, September 12 & Thursday, September 14, 2023
LEARN MORE