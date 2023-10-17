Sponsored By

Mediacom plans to offer the new Xumo Stream box to broadband-only customers. Mediacom is the first cable operator to sign a deal with Xumo outside its joint venture backers – Comcast and Charter.

Jeff Baumgartner

October 17, 2023

Image of the Xumo Stream Box and associated voice remote.
The Xumo Stream Box and associated voice remote.(Source: Xumo)

DENVER – SCTE CABLE-TEC EXPO – Xumo has signed a deal with Mediacom Communications, the first operator to work with the streaming specialist outside its joint venture backers – Comcast and Charter Communications.

Marcien Jenckes, Xumo's CEO, announced the deal here at a late afternoon session to discuss the vision of the national streaming JV and its interest in working with other cable operators. Light Reading reported last week that Xumo is pursuing partnerships with small- and midsized operators under a subscription and advertising revenue-sharing model.

Mediacom's plan is to offer the new Xumo Stream Box, which integrates an array of subscription and free, ad-supported streaming apps, to broadband customers who do not take the operator's pay-TV service.

Mediacom also believes it can benefit from advertising opportunities in markets where the operator is nearby or adjacent to Charter and/or Comcast systems.

Mediacom hopes to get the Xumo Stream Box to customers by the end of the year, a Mediacom official told Light Reading. However, the company has yet to say how it will distribute the device to customers. Charter, for example, is providing the Xumo Stream Box free for a year to new video customers and using Xumo as its lead video product. Comcast intends to offer the new device to its broadband-only customers.

Mediacom will continue to use TiVo as its partner for the operator's full pay-TV service.

Xumo hopes Mediacom is one of many North American cable operators it will partner with. "We aspire to be in business with a lot of you," Jenckes said to the standing-room-only crowd gathered here.

In addition to supporting apps like Netflix and Disney+, Xumo's platform also integrates Xumo Play. This free, ad-supported streaming service delivers over 300 channels, including 50 new channels added this year.

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

