Chinese gear continues to be imported to India unlawfully – report

Industry association calls for stronger enforcement of existing policies to prevent unlawful imports and use of Chinese networking gear.

Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor

May 2, 2024

2 Min Read
Indian flag above a city, with the sky in the background
(Source: Shivam Kumar/Pixabay)

Domestic telecom gear makers have sought stringent measures from the Indian government to prevent rampant imports and use of the Chinese networking equipment.

The Voice of Indian Communication Technology Enterprises (VoICE), an industry association representing Indian telecom gear manufacturers including Tejas Networks, STL, HFCL and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has raised concerns that telecom gear is being imported from China, potentially posing significant security risks.

In its report, "Case Study on Telecom Imports from China," the organization highlights several practices that are being used to circumvent Indian rules and regulations to import Chinese equipment. 

"There are several modus operandi being adopted by the companies to import telecom gear from China. For instance, changing the label from China-made to India-made, asking for a one-time relaxation to the Trusted Source mandate of the Government and altering the spelling and description of the gear to avoid paying Basic Customs Duty (BCD), among others," Rakesh Bhatnagar, director general of VoICE, told Light Reading.

"All this is compromising the security of our networks and is not in keeping with the principles of Atma Nirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India]," he adds. 

Trusted sources

The association also alleges that companies are finding ways to sidestep the government's land border policy. According to this policy, companies from countries sharing a land border with India can bid in the country only if they are registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). They are also required to get clearance from the ministries of external affairs and home affairs.

According to VoICE, as much as 40% of the country's demand for networking equipment is being met by Chinese-manufactured products. This is despite the land-border policy and the mandate that telcos can use only equipment from companies certified as a "trusted sources" by the government.

Over the last few years, the government has tried to make it tough for Chinese vendors such as Huawei and ZTE to do business in India. It has also encouraged the Indian telcos to use gear manufactured in India to promote domestic manufacturing and to ensure the security of the communications networks.

VoICE has also called for the review of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal where it alleges Chinese products are being sold with Indian names.  

The widespread use of Chinese network equipment is seen as a potential hindrance to Indian rivals trying to increase domestic sales. The Indian government needs to ensure adherence to existing rules if it is to prevent the use of Chinese gear in the country's communications networks. 

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

Contributing Editor

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

See more from Gagandeep Kaur
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Telefónica mast in Munich
Open RAN
Samsung role with Telefónica Germany is trouble for Huawei or Nokia
Samsung role with Telefónica Germany is trouble for Huawei or Nokia

May 2, 2024

Verizon logo on a building with skyscrapers in the background.
Cloud
Verizon boasts 'own' cloud platform after dissing hyperscaler deals
Verizon boasts 'own' cloud platform after dissing hyperscaler deals

May 2, 2024

Swisscom offices
Finance
Eurobites: Swisscom looks to Fastweb for Q1 success story
Eurobites: Swisscom looks to Fastweb for Q1 success story

May 2, 2024

Hong Kong buildings
Finance
HKBN sees green shoots in sea of red
HKBN sees green shoots in sea of red

May 2, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Optical Networking
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Demo: Explore the Value of Multi-Vendor Interoperability in Transport Technology with OIF and Juniper
Sponsored Content
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
Heavy Reading analysts get ready for Network X Americas
5G
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network