Radisys Discusses Disaggregation Solutions at MWC Los Angeles 2019
11/11/2019
Arun Bhikshesvaran, Radisys CEO, offers insight into how its recent acquisition and proximity to one of the world's leading operators creates a unique insider's perspective into both the operator's world and Industry 4.0 opportunities, and how Radisys' Enable and Integrate strategy leverages its heritage in computing and mobility to provide disaggregated solutions.
This content is sponsored by Radisys.
